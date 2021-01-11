Business Beat: New Jimmy John’s another dining option for York

The slogan for Jimmy John’s has been “Freaky Fast” for a while now and that’s something Sam Nixon, owner of the new Jimmy John’s location in York wants people in the York area to know they can expect just that. Nixon and his staff opened the new sandwich shop a week ago today on January 5 in the building that used to house the Dicky’s BBQ location out by the interstate.
“York is a special community and we are very excited to see what this store will do,” said Nixon, who has been in the Jimmy John’s world for the past 16 years.
Nixon is a Norfolk, Nebraska native and started with JJ’s in Kearney where he went to college often working 40-50 hours a week besides going to class. “I was a working guy in school,” said Nixon. “I finally figured out that this could be a career for me.”
Today, he is a partner in three other Jimmy John’s with his parents with locations in Norfolk and Columbus, along with one in San Angelo, Texas. The York store is his all alone though.
He worked with company officials and the JJ real estate team to narrow his search down to York for his latest store. He also had high praise for Lisa Hurley of the YCDC. “Working with Lisa has been extraordinary,” said Nixon. “She has been a great help in getting this off the ground.”
The York store features the fully Jimmy John’s menu and features a full drive-through and delivery service. There are also a few tables and booths inside the store although the availability is limited right now due to COVID regulations. Open hours for the York JJ’s right now are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. although this is subject to change in the future.
Customers can order online or by phone by calling 402-362-0068 and pick up their order also prepared by the crew which right now numbers about 23 people. The day-to-day operation of the store will be in the hands of Walker Steiner who has been named the general manager.
Steiner, also a Norfolk native, has lived in several different areas of the country and has over 12 years of food-service experience. He worked for a time at the Norfolk Jimmy John’s location and Nixon says the York store will be in good hands under Steiner.
“I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity,” said Steiner, who has moved to York. “I’m glad to be here and excited to meet all the new customers. Everyone has been very nice and excited to have us here. We’ve got a great crew here.”
“We think opening here in York is a slam dunk,” said Nixon. “We are still working out the kinks but want to invite people to come out and give us a try. We are going to do our best to make it a good experience.”
Cornerstone purchases the Tilden Bank
Effective Thursday, January 7th, The Tilden Bank was merged into Cornerstone Bank.
Gary Gunderson will serve as Vice President and Manager of the Tilden Branch, while Cameron Mathis will be Vice President and Assistant Manager. Bill Kester will be the Vice President and Manager at the Clearwater Branch, and Joyce Blackmore will be Vice President and Manager at the Creighton Branch.
“We are excited to become a part of the Cornerstone family, and feel this merger will benefit our customers,” said Gunderson. “Cornerstone has a reputation for community focused banking and will provide additional financial services such as farm management, trust and investment services to name a few.”
“Cornerstone Bank is pleased to have the opportunity to expand into Tilden, Clearwater and Creighton, and grow our banking operation in this region,” stated Kelly Holthus, Chairman of the Board of Cornerstone Bank. “Cornerstone is committed to serving the smaller communities in the state, and this expansion fits well into our business plan.”
“The Tilden Bank is known for treating their customers like family, and as a family-owned bank, Cornerstone is committed to do the same,” said Kris Holoch, President and CEO of Cornerstone Bank.
With this addition, Cornerstone has 46 banking branches in 37 Nebraska communities and 18 insurance agencies in the 22-county area that it serves.
What the Heck: We had visitors the week after Christmas as the Gallagher clan from Ohio came in the Monday after Christmas and stayed all week. Having a two and four year-old in the house the entire week was certainly different from our usual mode of quiet living.
Five minutes after they got there, the living room floor was a mine field for anyone in stocking feet. Linda keeps the “toys” in a couple of totes or bags in the back bedroom and they know where they are. They get pulled out and there is no picking through to see what they want to play with. There’s just the “dump”.
We ended up having to move our entire Sjuts Christmas up to Hartington in the middle of the week. Granddaughter Brooklyn of the Hartington Kuehn clan had her tonsils and adenoids out two days before Christmas and had a minor setback the day before they were to come to York and had to go back into the hospital for a day.
So we packed everything up, turkey and all the presents and headed north. It really worked out pretty-well all said. The Ohio kids headed back on Friday evening of that week and once again, we were faced with the dreaded “five quietest minutes in the world,” as we watched the taillights disappear down the street.