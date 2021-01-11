Business Beat: New Jimmy John’s another dining option for York

The slogan for Jimmy John’s has been “Freaky Fast” for a while now and that’s something Sam Nixon, owner of the new Jimmy John’s location in York wants people in the York area to know they can expect just that. Nixon and his staff opened the new sandwich shop a week ago today on January 5 in the building that used to house the Dicky’s BBQ location out by the interstate.

“York is a special community and we are very excited to see what this store will do,” said Nixon, who has been in the Jimmy John’s world for the past 16 years.

Nixon is a Norfolk, Nebraska native and started with JJ’s in Kearney where he went to college often working 40-50 hours a week besides going to class. “I was a working guy in school,” said Nixon. “I finally figured out that this could be a career for me.”

Today, he is a partner in three other Jimmy John’s with his parents with locations in Norfolk and Columbus, along with one in San Angelo, Texas. The York store is his all alone though.

He worked with company officials and the JJ real estate team to narrow his search down to York for his latest store. He also had high praise for Lisa Hurley of the YCDC. “Working with Lisa has been extraordinary,” said Nixon. “She has been a great help in getting this off the ground.”