Business Beat: Leggott retiring from York State Bank

Garold Leggott says it’s kind of hard to think about, the fact that he will be stepping away from a banking career that spanned a lot of years and two different stints in York. “It’s hard to believe that I’m doing this,” said Leggott who plans on retiring here at the end of December.
He had already stepped down as President of York State Bank back on April 1, when Mark Way assumed the position. Leggott had stayed on as Chairman of the Board through the balance of 2020 but he has decided it’s time.
Leggott, a native of Elwood, Nebraska originally moved to York with the New Holland Company. After that company store was closed, he signed on with First Federal of York before moving over to work at Cornerstone Bank for two years.
In 1990, he joined the staff at Jones National Bank in Seward and was there until 2005 when he headed west to North Platte with TierOne Bank. He and his wife Judy returned to York in 2008 when he assumed the President position with York State Bank.
“I’m really going to miss the people here,” said Leggott. “Both the York State staff and the customers have been tremendous over the years.”
“I have really enjoyed my banking career,” he added. “Through the ups and downs in the farm economy, York County has been a good place to be with the advantages we have here with good irrigation.”
Leggott has been very involved in the community and that’s something he plans on continuing. He has been active in the chamber and with Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
He and Judy plan to do some traveling in the future, especially when all this COVID virus stuff has subsided somewhat. And as all good grandparents do, they plan on following the activities of kids and grandkids. He also plans on hitting the golf links more and more with all the extra time he’ll have on his hands.
So, enjoy all that extra time Garold, You’ve earned it.
Christmas wishes
Support Local Journalism
Most of the time in this column, I use this column which falls right before the Christmas holiday to extend some Christmas wishes.
This one is for everyone. I hope that in the not so near future, we won’t have to worry about masks, social distancing and worrying about where your next roll of toilet paper is coming from. I wish the vaccine for everyone that wants to take it and good luck to those who choose not to take the shot.
To Husker Coach Scott Frost, I wish for you a quarterback that doesn’t throw interceptions, doesn’t fumble and completes around 80% of his passes. I know, I know. This one might be hard to fill but that’s what Christmas wishes are for.
To all my golfing and bowling buddies, I wish for you to continue to bring your change just in case my game qualifies to take that from your pocket.
To Head BB coach Fred Hoiberg, someone that can hit 55% from the three point line.
To Head VB coach John Cook, I wish you the ability to be able juggle all the talent that you’re going to have on the court in the next couple of years. I’m thinking maybe three national championships out of the next five years.
To York Mayor Barry Redfern, I wish the next four years with minimum drama in city government and many, many months with large sales taxes receipts.
To Eakes Office Solutions, the ability to find a really good replacement in case this is the year I plan to pull the plug on my working career.
To the York News-Times I wish you continued good readership and loyalty from your readers. They should know how lucky they are to continue to have a daily newspaper in a town this size that does such a great job in reporting LOCAL news.
And to me, I wish the opportunity to get to at least 30 people who read this column on a regular basis. I know we’re getting close. Thanks to those who do read this and let me know they enjoy it. If we can keep fooling the YNT management, we’ll hang on for another year.
What the Heck
As you celebrate the Christmas holiday this week, I hope you’ll stop and remember what the reason for the season is. That we are celebrating the birth of the baby Jesus. As bad as the world seems sometimes, we always have the knowledge that there is something a whole lot better waiting for us. And that’s because that baby born in a stable eventually gave his life to save us from our sins. If you don’t know the story, let me know. I’d be happy to tell you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!