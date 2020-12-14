Business Beat: Hopwood calling it a day after 42 years

“Try Your Best Each Day” is the mantra that Peggy Hopwood has followed during the past 42 years in her cooperative career. She is calling it a day at the end of December as she is retiring as the Senior Vice-President of Member Services for Central Valley Ag.
Her co-op career began in Shelby in 1978 when she started part-time in the evening doing data entry for Lefty Gabriel who was running the Farmers Co-op there which encompassed Shelby, Rising City and Gresham locations. Gabriel then came to her and asked if she would like to go full-time. She said yes and her co-op journey began.
Over the years, she helped through mergers with United Farmers Co-op in 2002 and then again with Central Valley Ag in 2014. In her present position, she works directly with CVA customers and the credit department. In other words, anything that’s member related falls under her direction.
“Our customers and members are the most important people in the world,” she said. “Our customers have a choice of where they can do business and I impress on my people all the time that it pays to give the customer that extra moment in order to provide the best service possible. It doesn’t matter whether you’re having a bad day, that customer is still most important.”
“I’m going to miss the people the most,” added Hopwood. “Not only the customers, but the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”
Over the years, Hopwood has taken on many different duties and it shows that as she retires, her duties will be spread out over several different departments and several different individuals. She has embraced all the changes over the years as she mentioned all the different ways that farming has changed in her time at the co-op.
When asked what she’ll be doing after retirement she said, “The first thing I’m going to do is throw away my day planner.” She says she will be spending more time with her mother and her grandkids. She also plans on doing some traveling with her husband Drew, and plans on playing more golf and spending time at the lake.
“I’m going to volunteer in a variety of places also,” she said, “Including at church and helping out at the school when possible. I’m just excited to take time to relax and enjoy my retirement. We have to live for today because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”
Along the way, she and Drew also found time to raise two daughters, Amanda (Clint) Thelen and Amber (Korey) Schweers and as a result, they get to enjoy four grandchildren, Noah, Nixon, Kingston and Ava.
It’s going to be different walking into the CVA office and not see her there, but we sincerely wish her the best in her new career of “retirement”.
Support Local Journalism
Cornerstone Bank announces promotions
The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment and promotions of the following officers at their recent meetings:
Heather Becker was named Loan Operations Officer for Cornerstone Bank in York. Heather is a native of York and a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in Corporate Recreation and Wellness. She started at Cornerstone Bank in 2015 as the Correspondent Lending Assistant. Heather and her son, Knox, reside in York.
Tanner Schwanz, who has been the Vice-President & Manager/Residential Loans, was named Vice President/Commercial Lending for Cornerstone Bank in York. Tanner is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He served as an Assistant Vice-President specializing in mortgage loans with the Hershey State Bank prior to starting at Cornerstone Bank in 2017. Tanner and his wife, Mandy, reside in York.
Ashley Seaberg, who has been the Employee Benefits Officer, was named the Employee Benefits Manager at Cornerstone Bank in York. Ashley joined Cornerstone Bank in April of 2015 and has worked in the area of Human Resources and most recently in Employee Benefits. Ashley is a graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Business. She is an active member of the York General Auxiliary serving as Treasurer. Ashley is from McCook, Nebraska and currently lives outside of York with her husband Josh and two boys.
Cornerstone Bank is a $1.7 billion bank with 43 banking facilities in 34 communities.
Holiday rewards payouts on Wednesday
Tomorrow is the day to be listening in if you have any entries in the York Chamber’s Holiday Rewards program.
“On Wednesday, December 16, we will draw names live on the air on 103.5 KOOL Radio from 7 to 8 a.m.,” said Madonna Mogul, chamber executive director. “When you hear your name called, be sure and call the radio station to choose an envelope. Prizes will range from $100 - $500 in York Chamber Cheques. The radio station does have an app that you can download from the app store or the Google Play Store. This will make dialing in a little easier but if you don’t have the app, no worries, you can just dial the old-fashioned way.”
Good luck to all those who have shopped in York during this holiday season.
What the Heck: I’ve tried to be good this year, but I’m not sure that I’ve been Santa Claus good. I guess we’ll find out in a couple of weeks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!