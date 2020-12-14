Business Beat: Hopwood calling it a day after 42 years

Over the years, Hopwood has taken on many different duties and it shows that as she retires, her duties will be spread out over several different departments and several different individuals. She has embraced all the changes over the years as she mentioned all the different ways that farming has changed in her time at the co-op.

When asked what she’ll be doing after retirement she said, “The first thing I’m going to do is throw away my day planner.” She says she will be spending more time with her mother and her grandkids. She also plans on doing some traveling with her husband Drew, and plans on playing more golf and spending time at the lake.

“I’m going to volunteer in a variety of places also,” she said, “Including at church and helping out at the school when possible. I’m just excited to take time to relax and enjoy my retirement. We have to live for today because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.”

Along the way, she and Drew also found time to raise two daughters, Amanda (Clint) Thelen and Amber (Korey) Schweers and as a result, they get to enjoy four grandchildren, Noah, Nixon, Kingston and Ava.

It’s going to be different walking into the CVA office and not see her there, but we sincerely wish her the best in her new career of “retirement”.

