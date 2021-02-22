Business Beat: Hetricks open Little Racers Childcare

The non-member can be anyone that is not currently in any membership level within YCC, regardless of how long they have not been part of the YCC membership. If you were a member ten years ago and make the decision to join again, you would be eligible for this membership promotion.

This signed agreement would be in effect for 36 months starting when the new member signs up and at the end of that time period, each of the three members of the POD would have two choices: return to full membership status or initiate a new POD with two new members and continue the discounted dues structure.

So, how to get started? If you know someone that is a current member of the York Country Club, reach out to them. Otherwise, contact Frankie Sandall, office manager at the York Country Club at 402-362-3720 and she can provide help or a provide a contact. She would also be able to provide any other answers to questions you might have.

If you are interested in golf it behooves you to find out more. Call today.

What the Heck: The things you do for grandkids. Last Thursday we spent close to five hours on the road to head up and watch an 1 ½ hour basketball game as granddaughter Brooklyn’s team was in the sub-district final.