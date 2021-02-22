Business Beat: Hetricks open Little Racers Childcare

Alyssa and Caleb Hetrick are racers. As in racing cars around the oval. Thus, when they made the decision to open a child-care center in York it was a natural choice to name their business Little Racers Childcare. The center is located at 218 East 4th Street in York, the former location of Platte Valley Communications for many years.
Alyssa, a 2016 York High graduate and the daughter of Jason and Staci Naber of York, had been running an in-home daycare for about a year and had been a teacher at a couple of daycares before that. “We had a five to ten year plan but when this building came available, the plan got moved up,” said Alyssa.
The couple has purchased the building and when a couple of contractors dropped out of the project, they took it upon themselves to do the renovation with some help from family and their racing community friends. The project fully began about six months ago and the center opened its doors on Monday, February 15.
“We took it all the way down to where there was just a firewall left along with a couple of bathrooms,” she said. “And then built it back up.”
The daycare center is fully licensed for forty children with the following breakdown: eight infants, 12 toddlers and 20 pre-school age children. There are presently 24 kids enrolled and you can call Alyssa at 402-362-2100 for availability of any spots open.
Besides Alyssa, Little Racers currently has a staff of six other employees. Shelby Diercks heads up the pre-school, Kaitlyn Clift is the toddler teacher and Taylor Spencer is the lead person for infants. Assistant teachers include Alexa Kush and Alyssa Montana while Nicole Peters is the cook for the daycare.
Open hours for Little Racers is 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The daycare has a big indoor gym along with a outdoor playground which is fully enclosed.
As you might expect the couple’s spare time revolves around racing. Caleb, who works for the City of York as a mechanic, is a Grand Island native and part of a family who has been in the racing world for the past 40 years.
“York has a real need for daycare,” said Alyssa. “All the centers seem to be completely full all the time and we saw the need and here we are.”
Tabitha’s Egr leads the way for business development
Nonprofit Tabitha, Nebraska’s industry-leading Senior Care provider, has promoted Susie Egr to Vice President, Business Development. In this position, Egr provides oversight of business growth, development goals, community partnerships and market expansion opportunities for all Tabitha service lines.
Egr previously served as the Director of Development for the Tabitha Foundation. She has over 20 years of experience in strategic planning, sales and management and brings these skills to this new position. She is dedicated to supporting her community by providing education and resources for others through Ollie’s Mission; a philanthropic fundraiser for Batten Disease, inspired by her son, Oliver, and his diagnosis.
“Susie is passionate about building meaningful relationships with others,” shared Tabitha Chief Operating Officer Katie Lechner. “She is continuously collaborating with peers to ensure quality is at the forefront and that Tabitha delivers exceptional care. She is focused on finding customized solutions and optimizing processes to help meet the needs of the community. Tabitha is grateful to have her leading this team.”
The York Tabitha office is located on South Lincoln Avenue.
York Country Club membership promotion continuing
The York Country Club is continuing a new membership promotion that started last year in 2020 and will continue this year. The intention of the new POD system is three-fold: Increase membership at YCC, decrease dues for current and new members coming on and help the revenue stream for the club. So, if you’re reading this and have always desired a chance to golf full-time at YCC, there is no better time to join.
The York Country Club has always been an important part of the York community and this program hopefully will insure that continues in the years to come according to YCC officials.
Basically, the program revolves around a POD of three. A current local member of YCC and two new members in one of the following categories of membership, full member, single, senior, young professional or junior. Depending on where you fall in these categories, your dues to belong to the club would decrease for the next three years from 31% to 43% each month.
The non-member can be anyone that is not currently in any membership level within YCC, regardless of how long they have not been part of the YCC membership. If you were a member ten years ago and make the decision to join again, you would be eligible for this membership promotion.
This signed agreement would be in effect for 36 months starting when the new member signs up and at the end of that time period, each of the three members of the POD would have two choices: return to full membership status or initiate a new POD with two new members and continue the discounted dues structure.
So, how to get started? If you know someone that is a current member of the York Country Club, reach out to them. Otherwise, contact Frankie Sandall, office manager at the York Country Club at 402-362-3720 and she can provide help or a provide a contact. She would also be able to provide any other answers to questions you might have.
If you are interested in golf it behooves you to find out more. Call today.
What the Heck: The things you do for grandkids. Last Thursday we spent close to five hours on the road to head up and watch an 1 ½ hour basketball game as granddaughter Brooklyn’s team was in the sub-district final.
And we’ll do it all again this Friday as they attempt to qualify for the state tournament. It will all even out though. If they make it to Lincoln, we’ll only have a 40-minute drive while all those Hartington people will be the ones spending three hours on the road to get to the capital city.