Business Beat: Haggadone opens office

Cindy Haggadone, MS, CCC-SLP, recently opened her Generations Speech Therapy, LLC office at 2011 No. Lincoln Avenue, York which for you folks that have lived here for a number of years is the old Bell Clinic Building. Her office is one of several that now call that building home.
Haggadone, with over 20 years of experience, mainly does contract work with area hospitals and schools. But she also specializes in pediatric through geriatric patients in need of speech, language, voice, swallowing, cognition and other services. The “Generations” part of the name reflects the wide range of age of clients with which she works.
“I am using the office for a location where I can concentrate one on one with these people,” said Haggadone. “A lot of what I can do is more involved than just with speech and if someone feels they need therapy they can contact their doctor for a referral.”
Haggadone added that she wants to be an advocate for the occupation and what she provides well benefits the community in bringing a better quality of life to her patients. One of those areas of expertise is her work with patients with Parkinson’s disease.
“I can also provide training for parents so they can continue to work with their children at home,” said Haggadone. “Many insurance plans only allow for so many visits, so this is a way for parents to use the exercises I give them to stretch out the attention their kids need.”
Haggadone can be reached by calling 402-366- 7103 to set up an appointment. She keeps no regular hours at the N. Lincoln Avenue office as meetings with her are by appointment only or by referral.
Haggadone is a long-time York resident where she lives with her husband Marc and their three children. Matthew is a senior at York High School and daughter Lauryn is a sophomore. Son Garrett is in fourth grade.
Thanks Pam
I have to give a shout out to Pam George from Gresham. You might remember last week’s What the Heck where I talked about Linda’s and my Sunday foray out into the wilds of York County the previous weekend. I mentioned that it would be nice to know who lived where, as we were roaming around and that it would be nice to have one of those plat map books with that information.
Well, low and behold, I was leaving the office one day last week when I found a “gift” propped up against the door. It was a 2019 York County plat book along with a nice note from Pam alluding to my column.
So again, Thank You Pam. The plat book went right into the ’89 Ford F-250 so it’s there the next time we decide to head out for the afternoon.
What the Heck: We had an opportunity to attend the wedding this past weekend of a very dear friend in Omaha. The wedding was beautiful although it was a little different to be sitting so far apart and looking at a wedding party all wearing masks.
The couple had decided to postpone their reception in favor of a small get-together afterwards with the intention of a bigger wingding in the summer of 2021.
We stayed over and had to hit the Scheel’s store in Omaha on Sunday to get some Christmas gifts that we couldn’t find here in York for a couple of grandsons. Let’s just say that Christmas shopping at Scheel’s does not reflect the social distancing the CDC is recommending. Everyone was wearing a mask of course, but the six-foot thing. Forget about it.
When shopping with my wife, I tend to find one spot where I can hang out and then hold things as she brings them to me. It’s easier than trying to keep track of which aisle she might be in. In the meantime, I people watch.
Watching everyone including the guy who is on his phone and can be heard from 30 feet away. I’m glad he found some really “cool socks” that his brother is going to love. Then there was the teenage boy with his mother who is busy studying something on the ceiling while Mom picks out some sports bras and panties for his sisters. I can always pick out the guys who are like me, waiting for their better half to show up to give them more to hold.
At some point though, I reach my “store limit” and head for the vehicle where a nap or football game on the radio beckons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!