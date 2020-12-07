Business Beat: Haggadone opens office

Haggadone can be reached by calling 402-366- 7103 to set up an appointment. She keeps no regular hours at the N. Lincoln Avenue office as meetings with her are by appointment only or by referral.

Haggadone is a long-time York resident where she lives with her husband Marc and their three children. Matthew is a senior at York High School and daughter Lauryn is a sophomore. Son Garrett is in fourth grade.

Thanks Pam

I have to give a shout out to Pam George from Gresham. You might remember last week’s What the Heck where I talked about Linda’s and my Sunday foray out into the wilds of York County the previous weekend. I mentioned that it would be nice to know who lived where, as we were roaming around and that it would be nice to have one of those plat map books with that information.

Well, low and behold, I was leaving the office one day last week when I found a “gift” propped up against the door. It was a 2019 York County plat book along with a nice note from Pam alluding to my column.

So again, Thank You Pam. The plat book went right into the ’89 Ford F-250 so it’s there the next time we decide to head out for the afternoon.