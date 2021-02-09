Business Beat: Free rides still a feature at Home Show

This year’s Home and Garden Show at York’s Holthus Convention Center will be held February 19 and 20. In visiting with Madonna Mogul, York Chamber executive director this past week she emphasized that the free rides to and from the parking lot will again be featured at the show.
“ Klein’s Blue River Power & Rental will again provide the to give show goers a ride to and from the parking lot,” said Mogul. “York Chamber Ambassadors, members of the board and the Young Professional will be your drivers.”
“On Friday, February 19 from 3 – 6 p.m., the Shred-It truck will be on site to assist homeowners with safely disposing of their financial and medical records,” said Mogul. “Protecting your financial and medical privacy is very important to the Shred-It truck sponsors (Union Bank & Trust and York General along with H & R Block and York State Bank). There will be representatives from Union Bank and Chamber Ambassadors on hand to assist you with getting your items out of your car and to the shred truck.”
To assist families with their clearing out projects, Goodwill of York’s parent company, Lincoln Goodwill, will have a donation truck at the convention center on Saturday, February 20 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Goodwill officials have stated,
Here’s a link to a list of items that Goodwill will accept and won’t accept: https://lincolngoodwill.org/donate/what-to-donate/. Once again, there will be Chamber volunteers on hand to help you get your items to the donation truck.
“There will be specific doors for entry and exit and they will be clearly marked for everyone. The City of York’s mask mandate will still be in effect and we ask those attending to please have their mask with them,” said Mogul. In addition, the convention center’s policy is to temperature check all those that enter the building. Chamber volunteers will wrist band those who have been temperature checked so all can move comfortably around the building.
York High School FFA students and sponsors will be hosting the very popular pancake feed on Saturday morning from 8 – 11 a.m. Donations will be greatly appreciated. Attendees will notice a slight change in the north dining room as well. This year, there will be smaller tables available with seating for 4 or 6. This will help volunteers as they sanitize after each family is finished with their meal.
New Chamber members
The York Area Chamber of Commerce announced four new members that have invested in the York business community.
Those include Apex Electric of York, LLC represented by Josh Nissen. Apex can be contacted at 402-604-0027.
Green Plains, Inc. of York is another new member and the contact for Green Plains is Mikelle Carnagey.
The new Jimmy Johns sandwich shop is another new chamber member. Sam Nixon owns the establishment and Walker Steiner is the manager for the York location.
The fourth new member is the York County Child Care Alliance represented by Chandra Berlin, Facilitator.
Congrats to these businesses and organizations for investing in the York Chamber.
Valentine’s Day is Sunday
This is for all you guys out there. Sunday is February 14 or as it is better known as “Make Sure You Don’t Forget This Day”. Lots of places around York to buy your gifts, your candy, your cards for that special person. Several restaurants will have specials already on Saturday and many will also be open on Sunday.
Ladies…I know you don’t forget these things.
What the Heck:
This past week really took me back to my childhood. You know, back to the time when you stepped off the front porch and instantly you were up to your keister in snow. Of course, my keister might have been a touch lower back in
those days but it still kind of felt the same as I was digging out the trash bins back by the alley. I think if you take the last five winters and added up the snowfall, it wouldn’t come to what we’ve already had.
And the cold. I want to talk to the person or persons that made Mother Nature so darn mad. I don’t like sitting inside so I’m out in it quite a bit of the day. I found out again it doesn’t take very long for the ears to start burning.