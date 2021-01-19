Business Beat: Eakes expands by adding company plus new product line

Eakes Office Solutions has announced that Schwarz Paper Company in Lincoln, Nebraska will be joining the Eakes Office Solutions team. Schwarz has been locally owned and operated since 1899, serving the office, locker and janitorial supplies needs of businesses in Lincoln and throughout the state.

The Schwarz company serves many businesses throughout the York area.

“We are thankful to everyone that helped us grow over the years. We are excited to join Eakes Office Solutions, and to be able to expand our products and services to all of our loyal customers.” said Knox Jones, President of Schwarz Paper Company. Knox will be joining Eakes along with Andy Riddle and Pat Jones as Janitorial Specialists.

“Knox, Pat, Andy, and the rest of the team from Schwarz have a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience in the janitorial products industry. Working together, we believe we can provide an even higher level of service to our customers throughout Nebraska.” said Mark Miller, President & CEO of Eakes.

The Schwarz Paper Company employees will join Eakes at their office at 110 N 35th Street (35th & O St) in Lincoln.