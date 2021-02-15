Business Beat: Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments

Impact awardees, chosen from nominated individuals, will be recognized at YCDC's annual meeting on Thursday, March 18, 2020.

Hurley added, “Our 2021 Investment Drive is off to a fantastic start, and I would personally like to thank the 138 businesses and individuals who have submitted their commitment to invest in coming together to grow.”

Viaero office now open

The new Viaero office located on the curve at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 3rd Street in York has its doors open. Watch for more information to come in the next week or so in this column.

Talk to your doctor honestly

I recently had my yearly physical at the York Medical Clinic and I get older and older, there are more things to talk about. Tabitha Health Care recently sent out a bulletin on why it’s important to discuss sensitive topics with your doctor on those visits.

To have a good partnership with your doctor, it is important to talk about uncomfortable subjects, like recent falls, memory loss or prolonged grieving, even if you are embarrassed. Doctors are used to talking about these common, personal matters, and it is important to understand that some problems are not necessarily normal parts of aging.