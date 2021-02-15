Business Beat: Cornerstone Bank announces officer appointments

The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Bank announced the appointment of the following officers at the York-Main Branch, at their recent meetings:
Gabe Hewen was named Personal & Residential Loan Officer at Cornerstone Bank. Hewen is a native of Aurora and worked as a student teller while attending high school. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
After graduating from college, Hewen started with Cornerstone Bank in October of 2019 working with the Marketing Department and later transferred to the Personal and Residential Lending Department.
Tandi Rasmussen was named Assistant Manager/Credit Review at Cornerstone Bank. Rasmussen started with Cornerstone Bank in July of 2014. She is a graduate of York College with a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies with a primary concentration in psychology. She is a native of McCook, Nebraska.
Rasmussen and her husband, Dale, have three children and reside in York.
Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities.
Recognizing recent economic and community impact of individuals in York County.
“A community is as strong as its people and York County does not fall short,” says Lisa Hurley, executive director for The York County Development Corporation. “YCDC and the York News-Times are teaming up to recognize those individuals that have made great impacts in our county communities through their profession, volunteerism or philanthropic contributions.”
Impact awardees, chosen from nominated individuals, will be recognized at YCDC's annual meeting on Thursday, March 18, 2020.
Hurley added, “Our 2021 Investment Drive is off to a fantastic start, and I would personally like to thank the 138 businesses and individuals who have submitted their commitment to invest in coming together to grow.”
Viaero office now open
The new Viaero office located on the curve at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 3rd Street in York has its doors open. Watch for more information to come in the next week or so in this column.
Talk to your doctor honestly
I recently had my yearly physical at the York Medical Clinic and I get older and older, there are more things to talk about. Tabitha Health Care recently sent out a bulletin on why it’s important to discuss sensitive topics with your doctor on those visits.
To have a good partnership with your doctor, it is important to talk about uncomfortable subjects, like recent falls, memory loss or prolonged grieving, even if you are embarrassed. Doctors are used to talking about these common, personal matters, and it is important to understand that some problems are not necessarily normal parts of aging.
Tabitha lists these additional following tips for when you end up in that office.
- Be honest
- Take notes
- Get written or recorded materials to take home
- Consider bringing a family member or trusted friend to the doctor’s visit
- Bring information with you that may help your doctor (prescription drugs, herbal remedies, over-the-counter medicines)
- Keep your doctor up-to-date on any other symptoms or changes in overall health
What the Heck:
Okay Mother Nature, that’s enough. You’ve made you point. Now CUT IT OUT!!!