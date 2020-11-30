Business Beat: Coldwell Banker office welcomes two new agents

Cindi Nickel at the Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate office, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and 5th Street in York, has announced that agents Gail Chapman and Glen Coffey are joining the staff there as of today, Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“We are so excited to have these two seasoned agents with us in the office,” said Nickel. “Glen and Gail are well known names and faces in our area. As always, the goal of the agents in our Coldwell Banker office is customer service and education in the process of buying or selling a home. Glen and Gail will be a great addition. Kelly, Alison, Amanda, Michelle and I are extremely excited to welcome them aboard.”
“My professional goals are to help individuals and families find a house to suit their needs,” said Chapman. “I also like to be a part of the York community where we can help with projects to better the town in which we live.”
Chapman is a retired educator of 40 years who enjoys putting her skills to use for families. “I enjoy people so helping them find a home and closing days are a real plus for me,” she added. “One highlight of my real estate career was a campaign to help clean up York. It was a great day.”
She loves old houses and all the nooks and crannies one can find in them. But she says she can sell you a 3-bedroom ranch as well. Chapman has been married to her husband Frank for 50 years and have raised two sons and now have six granddaughters.
Coffey has been in real estate sales since 1997. He brings with him 40 years of experience in sales and a vast network of connections. He comes from a livestock and farming background.
Glen enjoys working with people buying and selling homes. He also has a strong interest in helping with commercial and ag ground sales. He loves hunting fishing and camping in his spare time.
Coldwell Banker NHS offices are locally owned and operated. You can reach the York office by calling 402-363-1123.
McCormick’s furnace giveaway
McCormick’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 302 N. Grant Avenue in York, is looking to make a family’s Christmas holiday just a little warmer by giving away a new Carrier furnace.
“Christmas is a time of warmth and gratitude,” said owner Tim Arndt. “We want to give back to our community and you can help by nominating a deserving family.”
There are some guidelines to the promotion. Write a letter nominating a family who has a need (you can nominate yourself) and nominees must live in York County and own his/her home.
Describe why the nominee deserves a free Carrier heating system with basic installation (some exclusions will apply). You can include medical circumstances, financial hardships, any community involvement from the family and any other circumstances that might aid in the evaluation process.
Be sure to include the nominee’s name, address and phone number along with your own.
Entries can be mailed to McCormick’s at 302 N. Grant Avenue, PO Box 217, York NE 68467 or emailed to mccormickshvac@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is Dec.23.
Grand Central Foods recognized
Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith recently honored nine individuals and businesses for receiving the Innovation and Adaptation Recognition. The award was created to acknowledge the contribution of individuals, organizations and those who are working every day to improve and help their communities in the current environment.
One business that was honored is Grand Central Foods in York owned by the Warren Thomas family.
“Mr. Thomas prides himself on his commitment to the York community,” said Smith. “In “normal” times, Warren and the Grand Central team are the first to ask where they can help with a project or how can they partner on events. The selflessness shown by everyone at Grand Central is a testament to the example of the ownership.”
Smith also cited that within a few days of the pandemic’s arrival in York, Thomas purchased a second delivery van and expanded his services to the entire community. Also, Grand Central for a time encouraged the usage of masks by customers by offering a 5% discount on their purchases.
“He is an active member of many community groups and his passion and commitment to his community is unmatched,” Smith added.
Congrats to the Thomas family and all the staff at Grand Central Foods.
What the heck?
Every once in a while, my bride and I will take off on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon in the 1989 Ford F-250 and take a little road trip on the back roads of York County. We often end up over near Gresham at the 40 acres which she inherited from her folks which we did this past Sunday.
It includes the acreage where her grandparents once lived and the remnants of the barn and a corncrib. We just like to poke around and occasionally, we’ll come across something that invokes memories of the times she was growing up and visiting.
This past Sunday though, the wind was a lot windier and a lot cooler, so the stay was shorter so the winding around the backroads of York County was longer. We need one of those plat maps though, the one that shows who lives where. It used to be that everyone had their names on the mailbox, that’s no longer the case.
It does make for a great afternoon though, getting to spend some time exploring with your best friend.
