Business Beat: Coldwell Banker office welcomes two new agents

Cindi Nickel at the Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate office, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and 5th Street in York, has announced that agents Gail Chapman and Glen Coffey are joining the staff there as of today, Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“We are so excited to have these two seasoned agents with us in the office,” said Nickel. “Glen and Gail are well known names and faces in our area. As always, the goal of the agents in our Coldwell Banker office is customer service and education in the process of buying or selling a home. Glen and Gail will be a great addition. Kelly, Alison, Amanda, Michelle and I are extremely excited to welcome them aboard.”

“My professional goals are to help individuals and families find a house to suit their needs,” said Chapman. “I also like to be a part of the York community where we can help with projects to better the town in which we live.”

Chapman is a retired educator of 40 years who enjoys putting her skills to use for families. “I enjoy people so helping them find a home and closing days are a real plus for me,” she added. “One highlight of my real estate career was a campaign to help clean up York. It was a great day.”