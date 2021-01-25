Business Beat: 2021 Home and Garden Show filling up fast

One thing that the pandemic is not going to make go away this year is the 2021 Home and Garden Show held annually by the York Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s show will be held at the Holthus Convention Center February 19 and 20, 2021. This popular show will be here before you know it. As of Monday of this week there were only seven spots left for vendors on the main floor according to Hannah Miller, Chamber Marketing/Event Coordinator.

“You’ll find the 2021 registration online at www.yorkchamber.org/event/home-garden-show,” said Miller. “Your booth choices are used as a guide for placement. They are not guaranteed but are greatly considered. A $50.00 non-refundable deposit is required for non-chamber members. It will be returned at the end of the show or can be applied to the total balance for the next show.”

“Register cut-off is February 12 and booth fees will increase this final registration week ($50 per booth space),” she added. “More than ever for this year we need to have a layout finalized well in advance to make sure we have all the recommendations and measures addressed to host a quality and comfortable show for all.”