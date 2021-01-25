Business Beat: 2021 Home and Garden Show filling up fast

One thing that the pandemic is not going to make go away this year is the 2021 Home and Garden Show held annually by the York Area Chamber of Commerce. This year’s show will be held at the Holthus Convention Center February 19 and 20, 2021. This popular show will be here before you know it. As of Monday of this week there were only seven spots left for vendors on the main floor according to Hannah Miller, Chamber Marketing/Event Coordinator.
“You’ll find the 2021 registration online at www.yorkchamber.org/event/home-garden-show,” said Miller. “Your booth choices are used as a guide for placement. They are not guaranteed but are greatly considered. A $50.00 non-refundable deposit is required for non-chamber members. It will be returned at the end of the show or can be applied to the total balance for the next show.”
“Register cut-off is February 12 and booth fees will increase this final registration week ($50 per booth space),” she added. “More than ever for this year we need to have a layout finalized well in advance to make sure we have all the recommendations and measures addressed to host a quality and comfortable show for all.”
The convention center has policies and procedures in place for the sake of everyone’s health and safety while attending an event at the facility. As a respectful business partner, the York Chamber of Commerce fully supports the measures and will assist to enforce these when needed. Holthus Convention Center’s guidelines for the Home & Garden Show are: Facial coverings/masks must be worn (except when seated for dining) and temperatures taken upon each entry to the facility.
Hope everyone takes the opportunity to go out and see what area businesses have to offer.
Did anyone notice that it snowed on Monday?
If not, here’s a few things to remind you. And hopefully brighten your day.
What time is it when little white flakes fall past the classroom window?
A: Snow and Tell.
What is a mountains favorite type of candy?
A: Snow caps.
What is it called when a snowman has a temper tantrum?
A: meltdown!
What do you call a snowman with a six pack?
A: An abdominal snowman.
What do you call a snowman that tells tall tales?
A: A snow-fake!
What do you call a snowman party?
A: A snowball.
What did the snowman eat?
A: Icebergs with “chilli” sauce.
What did the snowman and his wife put over their baby’s crib?
A: A snowmobile!
What do Snowmen call their offspring?
A: Chill-dren.
Today isn’t the day to be making jokes about the weather.
A: It’s snow joke.
What do you get when you cross a snowman and a vampire?
A: Frost bite.
What do you call an old snowman?
A: Water.
What sort of cakes do snowmen like?
A: The ones with thick icing!
What do you call a snowman on rollerblades?
A: A snowmobile.
What kind of money snowmen use in the North Pole?
A: Cold cash!
What did the snowman order at Wendy’s?
A: A Frosty.
What happened when the snowgirl had a fight with the snowboy?
A: She gave him the cold shoulder.
What sort of ball doesn’t bounce?
A: A snowball!!.
What’s a good winter tip?
A: Never catch snowflakes on your tongue until all the birds have flown south for the winter.
What can you catch in the winter with your eyes closed?
A: A cold.
Why are we only concerned about snowmen not snowwomen?
A: Because only men are stupid enough to stand out in the snow without a coat.
What do snowmen eat for breakfast?
A: Frosted Flakes.
What do you call a snowman in the summer?
A: A Puddle!
What do you call ten Arctic hares hopping backwards through the snow together?
A: A receding hare line.
Where does a snowman keep his money?
A: In a snow bank.
How do you know if there’s a snowman in your bed?
A: You wake up wet!
Sorry folks, but that’s what you get when it starts snowing heavily on Monday morning and everyone you had lined up to talk to stays home.
What the heck?
How about those Kansas City Chiefs? Just when you think they might have a hard time getting back to the Super Bowl, they pull out the big guns and leave the Buffalo Bills looking like they’ve been run over by a truck.