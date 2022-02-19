Bewildered Boomer

E-tickets only? You have GOT to be kidding me!

Patterns of behavior in old age are beginning to emerge. Actually, now that I think about it, the annoying characteristics have been with me for years.

Trouble is they’re growing much worse, which I’m not certain anyone save Good Wife Norma saw coming.

Grinding frustration. Eye-bulging rage. The endless travails of arthritis, sciatica, chronic headache. Two biceps torn loose at their moorings at shoulders which themselves are ruined. I list all these maladies not to evoke sympathy, but rather to justify the boil-lancing whine to follow.

Stuff I do not like includes a miserable excuse of an idea which raised its hideous head Thursday in Grand Island. We were there to observe, shoot photos and cheer for granddaughter Annie at the Nebraska Coaches Association Cheer/Dance State Championships. Our Annie, already a career competitive cheerleader, high flyer and tumbler of many years at age 15, made the varsity competition squad at Lincoln Southwest High School this year as a freshman. Go Silver Hawks!

Clearly, GWN and Papa must snag a couple ducats (tickets to those who, unlike me, remain blissfully unenamored of odd words). Time was – and we need not dive deep in history to get there – what a person in these circumstances would do was walk up to the door or gate or whatever, peel off the requisite number of greenbacks, pay the gentleman or lady, get one hand stamped with toxic smelling ink, go in, buy popcorn and sit down.

But can you still count on that sequence? Oh, no. Not anymore. Not in a world blighted by e-tickets.

So in an abundance of caution I punched up the website just to be sure. Sure enough, right there it was in outsized letters impossible to miss: NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE DOOR FOR THIS EVENT. All caps. You knew these blokes were playing hardball.

“To purchase tickets click the link below.” Worse, the mute, bloodless screen promised it is “easy” to do.

That was the exact moment I knew the invisible tech demons had come to fetch me. Pitchforks in hand.

A few hours later – or perhaps it was early the next day – I received my supposed ‘ticket text.” Though it seemed mighty sketchy daughter Tiffany urged calm. “All you have to do is show them the tickets on your phone,” she cooed, no doubt trying to soothe the savage beast that swirled inside me.

Of course it worked exactly as she said it would. In just seconds we were in. What concerns me today is the bigger picture; the social and global potential for grievous harm this method of buying tickets represents. Oh, I can understand offering a choice of online or at-door as the customer chooses. We are their customers, are we not?

But no, this edict from on high is mandatory: All must comply. None shall waver.” But how does it really work? Permit me to enlighten.

Tickets were 10 bucks a pop, reasonable enough for a state championship event for sure. Then the low-down dirty dogs began to add this fee and that fee – entirely for ‘my’ convenience and not at all ‘theirs’ they say – until the real price, you know, the amount you actually pay, climbed into the shadow of $15.

Hey, if this is the Ticket Mafia adding extra layers of convenience to benefit me please knock it off. Your ‘help’ feels as if it has been turned around bass-ackwards.

Here’s what Lincoln Southwest did after invoking its own insistent, online-only ticket program landed with a thud. Hooted down by Gray Panther grandparents like me I bet. In short order it was reversed to either/or for Silver Hawk activities. GWN and I appreciate a little consideration and common sense on their administration’s part.

We would have been thankful for that option again Thursday. No dice.

Let’s strap on our jackboots, fire up our torches and stamp out this scourge. Won’t you join me? Oh, let’s do. It’ll be fun.

End of rant. We now return you to your regularly scheduled life.