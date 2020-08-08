A Nebraska county fair without a carnival midway and whirling, twirling rides to light up the night?
Who among us could have imagined such a thing? Until this year.
We are not just imagining it, this week we are living it.
And that is not all this year’s fair is missing thanks to a global pandemic that is tightening, not loosening, its stranglehold on our state and county at this very moment.
No Kewpie dolls to win, no cotton candy, no bottles to knock over … nothing. If you haven’t been there this week, which I’m sure the overwhelming majority of you have not, take my word for it,
this 2020 edition is a shadow of former York County Fair sight and sound.
This was not unpredictable given the complete absence of national leadership in the teeth of this crisis. On the other hand, our county leaders and volunteers are to be commended for pulling it off and creating the best fair possible despite the worst deadly, contagious disease in your lifetime and mine.
I applaud the fair board, the York County 4-H staff and the small army of infantry volunteers that served both. It was a solid plan well executed.
The heart of the fair … kids in matching shirts showing off projects and parading critters … is still beating. There were events in the grandstand this year, too, despite the dark and dire cloud that hung over it all.
I have only admiration and compliments for everyone who helped make it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.