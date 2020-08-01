I can (and have) run my mouth no end about the marvels of Yellowstone National Park, braying ad nauseam about Good Wife Norma and me living just over the hill from Yellowstone for several years.
But that is not the Yellowstone I am going to bray about today.
Today’s topic is the Yellowstone that’s a wonderful TV series broadcast Sunday nights at 8 on the Paramount Network (channel 26 on local cable).
I came to this modern, western, family drama late after discovering it quite by accident while spending a few days with brother Jim and wife Mary at Scottsbluff.
Now to set up the backstory.
Weeks before our Scottsbluff trip I returned home from 2 1/2 months temping as the sports guy in Powell, Wyoming utterly smitten with the western Longmire. The show is set in that very region of northwest Wyoming, so that endeared it to me right out of the gate. I watched it religiously on The Outdoor Channel on Powell’s cable system and was hooked immediately.
I so wanted to come home all revved to stay with the great Longmire stories, but knew that could not happen. Why? Because Spectrum does not offer The Outdoor Channel in York. I have the second highest tier, yet ‘Outdoor’ is conspicuous by its absence. Same for the other THREE (3) hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation channels offered in Powell.
Already deeply disappointed about saying farewell to Sheriff Walt Longmire, I held out little hope I would find Yellowstone in my array of channels either.
I was wrong. That was good news (I could watch new shows) and bad news (had I been sitting up straight with both hands on the wheel I could have been tuning in the past two years.)
Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a six-generation ranch in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana. It’s the largest contiguous ranch in the country, immensely successful and a very modern operation. So naturally all manner of corporate bottom feeders and lesser ne’er do wells are hell bent to do Costner’s character, John Dutton, out of his land.
The Duttons are as delightfully dysfunctional as they are filthy rich, all of which ranks the program among my all-time favorites. Yellowstone is right at the top of my list along with Hill Street Blues, Boston Legal, Barney Miller, WKRP in Cincinnati and a scant few others.
Although the ranch is modern, the spread remains an icon of cowboys working from horseback, hard-bitten rodeo types and a fantastic snus chewing lady cow hand, Teeter, played by Michael Landon’s daughter, Jennifer.
But here is my personal Yellowstone tragedy. I blundered into the show at the beginning of season three, now in progress. By that time two full seasons of rock ‘em, sock ‘em, kick their butts and then swindle ‘em action had come and gone right there under my nose on channel 26.
What is it they say, “I will never get those two years back?” Sadly, so it seems.
Yellowstone. Mose says, “Check it out.”
