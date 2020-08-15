Were you frightened Thursday morning, or a little unnerved at least when a species of great, yellow dinosaurs thought to be extinct, suddenly appeared on York streets and rural roads near the dawn?
It felt a little weird to see those behemoth school buses crawling all over the place, lights flashing and diesel engines roaring, like mutant spaceships.
Wasn’t it nice, though, when all the kids lined up to climb aboard, then poured from the maw of the beast at day’s end?
Jack Vincent noticed the phenomena Thursday morning, too.
“I thought the first one that drove by this morning was a UFO,” he told me in a text, tongue firmly in cheek. “The second one I saw had three to four smiling kids. Now, how many smiling kids on a bus do you see at 7:25 in the morning? Kids actually excited to get back to the old normal?”
It is not my intent to fire a broadside in the skirmish about whether on-site school should have begun or, in the alternative, been postponed in favor of another dose of distance learning. My kids are long raised so I do not have a dog in that fight. My point is to mention how great it was to see, before our own eyes, evidence that at least this one aspect of life has regained a look of normalcy. Altered normalcy? Sure, but I for one will take it.
My TeamMates mentor is a senior. I am so happy he stands a chance – though not the guarantee – of a senior year vastly better than the one the Class of 2020 endured.
They were cheated. Short-sheeted. Naught but COVID-19 is at fault, but that batch of kids was wronged just the same.
This year, unlike the Huskers, Duke football and volleyball are looking good. Naturally, this happy news assumes a significant recurrence of the infection does not rear its hideous head.
If we get to wrestle come the winter season, my TeamMate will be in great shape. His moldy old mentor will be thrilled.
Hard telling how crowd and player management will evolve as the season plays out, but you can bet the farm it will not look the same as last fall.
Nothing in the whole world is the same as it was this time last year. Is it reasonable to expect athletics should be any different?
My sense is high school sports hold primary interest for most adult outsiders like you and me, however Job 1 for educators, administrator and school boards is academic rigor and excellence. The preparation of young adults to be as successful as possible in the next phase of their lives.
It is comforting to know York Public Schools has that base covered, too. COVID or no COVID.
