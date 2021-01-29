Bewildered Boomer: Winter is plowing season in Nebraska … just like spring

Did you get your winter plowing done this week? I did, but it took three trips over the sidewalks and driveway to finally get it all cleared with the aged-but-stalwart John Deere snowblower. Those considerable and heroic efforts did not, however, mitigate heavy accumulation in the Designated Tube Dog Defiling Zone out back.
Why? Because there is no way absent a helicopter lift to get the dang clumsy Green Machine into the back yard.
Small though they be by dog standards, a pod of three wiener dogs is nonetheless possessed of adequate gastrointestinal capacity to generate effluent in volume sufficient over time to present worrisome poop management challenges when deep snow enters the winter picture.
This, then, is our present dilemma. Automobiles, walkers, bicyclists and the mailperson are well accommodated out front while, just on the other side of the house, everything is running amuck.
I would do what I have done many times before, which is to cowboy up, go out there and shovel a big area by hand. This time, however, that option is eliminated in small part by the sheer volume of snow and in larger part by two sprung shoulders.
And so our little tube dog family soldiers on, confused by being confined in very little space where only days before there had been ample room to roam, sniff and cast forth and back until the exact right spot revealed itself.
The upside to this storm is how the snowblower started right up and stayed running until the mess was mitigated. A substantial wrestling match with the thing both Monday and Tuesday was followed by a mercifully easy trip over our corner’s worth of sidewalks and three-car garage driveway Wednesday to clean up the skiff that fell the previous night.
All in all, things went surprising well compared to the many previous storms when, to understate the case, they did not.
What’s that you say? Forecasters hold out prospects for more wet stuff today and Sunday?
I could be worse. At least I don’t have to do my business in a snowbank.