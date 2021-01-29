Bewildered Boomer: Winter is plowing season in Nebraska … just like spring

Did you get your winter plowing done this week? I did, but it took three trips over the sidewalks and driveway to finally get it all cleared with the aged-but-stalwart John Deere snowblower. Those considerable and heroic efforts did not, however, mitigate heavy accumulation in the Designated Tube Dog Defiling Zone out back.

Why? Because there is no way absent a helicopter lift to get the dang clumsy Green Machine into the back yard.

Small though they be by dog standards, a pod of three wiener dogs is nonetheless possessed of adequate gastrointestinal capacity to generate effluent in volume sufficient over time to present worrisome poop management challenges when deep snow enters the winter picture.

This, then, is our present dilemma. Automobiles, walkers, bicyclists and the mailperson are well accommodated out front while, just on the other side of the house, everything is running amuck.

I would do what I have done many times before, which is to cowboy up, go out there and shovel a big area by hand. This time, however, that option is eliminated in small part by the sheer volume of snow and in larger part by two sprung shoulders.