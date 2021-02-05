Bewildered Boomer: What the dickens is the deal with white cars and fog?

All right now, enough with driving in dense fog without lights. Knock it the h-e-double toothpicks off.

This has been an aggravation to me for decades, however the examples of this stupidity that tripped my trigger today took place just lately … last Saturday and this Monday to be exact.

Saturday morning on the way to Hastings in pea soup fog, I encountered car after car plowing through the dim visibility sans lights of any kind. The majority were white; cars, SUVs, pickups, service trucks and semis.

I began to count just the white ones, quickly documented 12 and stopped. My point was made.

According to the interweb, in 2018 white was the most popular car color at 26 percent. This prompts me to ask why, if that be the case, white was in the overwhelming majority among fog fool drivers.

Let’s pick on one specifically.

Were you behind the wheel of the white, eastbound car that burst suddenly from a blanket of white, startling me at 7:36 a.m. on Hwy 34 at the west edge of Hampton? Then you, sir or madam, are no brighter than the lights you couldn’t be bothered to click on. This despite traffic in front, behind and beside you (me, specifically) in the opposing lane.