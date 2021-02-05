Bewildered Boomer: What the dickens is the deal with white cars and fog?

All right now, enough with driving in dense fog without lights. Knock it the h-e-double toothpicks off.
This has been an aggravation to me for decades, however the examples of this stupidity that tripped my trigger today took place just lately … last Saturday and this Monday to be exact.
Saturday morning on the way to Hastings in pea soup fog, I encountered car after car plowing through the dim visibility sans lights of any kind. The majority were white; cars, SUVs, pickups, service trucks and semis.
I began to count just the white ones, quickly documented 12 and stopped. My point was made.
According to the interweb, in 2018 white was the most popular car color at 26 percent. This prompts me to ask why, if that be the case, white was in the overwhelming majority among fog fool drivers.
Let’s pick on one specifically.
Were you behind the wheel of the white, eastbound car that burst suddenly from a blanket of white, startling me at 7:36 a.m. on Hwy 34 at the west edge of Hampton? Then you, sir or madam, are no brighter than the lights you couldn’t be bothered to click on. This despite traffic in front, behind and beside you (me, specifically) in the opposing lane.
I do not understand people possessed of so staggering crippled judgement. Do they perhaps believe car lights are billed on their home electricity statement? If so be assured they are not.
Here’s just the thing folks; this isn’t about how well you see the small hole in the fog immediately surrounding your vehicle. Try to get that in your head.
My ability to safely turn across traffic is gravely compromised when you mindlessly glide along, invisible to me with wall-to-wall snow below and a blinding shroud of swirling white above. Try to get that in your head.
Could my wife, our kids or grandkids be maimed or killed merging into I-80 traffic when you suddenly come screaming at them out of the fog – each of you equally unaware of the other? Of course. I could happen easily in the flash of an instant. Try to get that in your head.
Here’s a news flash; this column is about giving me a decent shot to see you, and me doing the same for you. Period. Common sense at the cellular level.
I promise to hold up my end. Every. Single. Time.
Will you afford me the same courtesy? Please do.