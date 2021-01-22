Bewildered Boomer: Well, your shufflin’ ole scribe went and done it again

If I don’t watch out, I might end up with as many hours flying as our oldest son.

Well, I suppose not since he’s a life-long pilot who retired from a career in Air Force cockpits and now flies FedEx cargo transports hauling your stuff and mine – plus a boatload of COVID vaccine – across the country. So far in his 20-plus years of flight, Jarrod has survived one crash. His dad, on the other hand, crashes every time.

My most recent lawn dart incident came a week ago today while trying – without success as you’re about to learn – to help move son Aaron into a new home for his family in Kearney. The very first attempt to carry a box to the basement that morning ended ingloriously when this creaking carcass misjudged the steps by one, soared over the bottom of the staircase and landed in a 250-pound heap of blubber and embarrassment against a wall.

Frequent fliers who follow this column will recall just a few short weeks ago when this old bag of bones needed only the first step to tumble from top to bottom of the Tri-County canal through jagged concrete chunks prickling with spears of rebar. For background balance, in two falls years ago I destroyed enough high-buck camera gear my insurance company declined to continue our relationship.