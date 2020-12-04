Bewildered Boomer: ‘Tis the season’ to binge watch chick flicks

Hopelessly sappy holiday chick flicks are what I’m talkin’ bout, the formulaic Christmas-themed love story movies that run back-to-back-to-back-to-back in television’s run-up to the holidays this time of year. You will find them surfing Lifetime and similar cable channels, but nobody does it better than the Hallmark Channel, the undisputed queen of this genre.

Think Harlequin Romance paperbacks from back in the day modernized and brought to life with moving pictures and dialogue, all smothered in a warm-fuzzy sauce of smarmy music.

The details vary, but the plot is as unmistakable as it is universal: Attractive female departs the quaint hometown in which she grew up for the big city in adult life, there to become a bit shooter in business, the arts, politics, international diplomacy or ________ (fill in the blank). Then, a health or business crisis for the family she left behind draws her back home for the holidays, there to eventually (enchantment is known to take a couple hours) falls under the spell of the former kindergarten classmate/church youth choir member/former paper boy who never left. She finds love and satisfaction in her career destiny … all under the soft glow of mesmerizing gazes through moist eyes.