Bewildered Boomer: ‘Tis the season’ to binge watch chick flicks

Hopelessly sappy holiday chick flicks are what I’m talkin’ bout, the formulaic Christmas-themed love story movies that run back-to-back-to-back-to-back in television’s run-up to the holidays this time of year. You will find them surfing Lifetime and similar cable channels, but nobody does it better than the Hallmark Channel, the undisputed queen of this genre.
Think Harlequin Romance paperbacks from back in the day modernized and brought to life with moving pictures and dialogue, all smothered in a warm-fuzzy sauce of smarmy music.
The details vary, but the plot is as unmistakable as it is universal: Attractive female departs the quaint hometown in which she grew up for the big city in adult life, there to become a bit shooter in business, the arts, politics, international diplomacy or ________ (fill in the blank). Then, a health or business crisis for the family she left behind draws her back home for the holidays, there to eventually (enchantment is known to take a couple hours) falls under the spell of the former kindergarten classmate/church youth choir member/former paper boy who never left. She finds love and satisfaction in her career destiny … all under the soft glow of mesmerizing gazes through moist eyes.
There are glitches written in, of course. What would happen if, say, our heroine’s dapper, three-piece-suited, impeccably stylish big city beau were to arrive unexpectedly all smiling-like, blissfully unaware of what we already know; that he is scripted to play the cast-off lover. Through no fault of his own, by movie’s end he will have been supplanted by the plain, simple fellow in faded jeans and flannel shirt whose small-town values and devotion to his mom are true blue.
Grieve not for our corporate captain from the sprawling metropolis, however. His happy fate is to fall in love with the tragically widowed, pretty young blonde mom working the soda fountain in her father’s drug store down on Main Street. You know what happens next. Sure you do. Fully smitten, he sweeps her off her feet and soars away against a beautiful evening sunset to the dazzling city; the very one she had dreamed of for all her life. Everybody always, and I mean always, lives happily ever after in these movies.
Would I, a shuffling old man pathetically grasping to retain his last shreds of testosterone, waste a single moment of what little time he has left to him on shallow, predictable drivel such as this? Not as far as you know. Gotta say, though, the one where the big city publisher comes home for the holidays and ends up sticking around for love and to save her father’s struggling small-town newspaper wasn’t bad. No sir. Not bad at all.
