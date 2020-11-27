Bewildered Boomer: The year of the lonely, low-key Thanksgiving.

Good Wife Norma and I, unlike many thousands who are right now jamming airports and highways, chose the safer course and spent Thanksgiving by ourselves. We were ‘Home Alone’ though not nearly so entertainingly as the movie of the same name.
With a young family of grandkids in Lincoln and another in Kearney, it would have been silly and not especially smart to risk visiting either one. They are much too responsible to have allowed us through the door anyway, so there is that.
I have never in all my years experienced a Thanksgiving like this, which doesn’t make me one bit special since every single one of you can say the same thing.
One wonders if there can be any hope for family celebrations by Christmas. As a lifelong pessimist my prediction is a resounding no. We still have a big chunk of winter to survive before vaccinations in numbers adequate to knock down this monster have time to be administered. A slug of us are doomed to die before that can happen. Nothing to do about that at this point. On the hopeful side we finally have national leadership that not only acknowledges COVID-19’s existence, but actually wants to help us through it. Won’t that be a refreshing change?
For GWN and me there remains one thing our loved ones can still count upon at Christmas … COVID or no COVID … and that thing is our annual Christmas letter. I know. I know. Christmas letters in the mail are so yesterday, but that’s fine. What’s more yesterday than a couple irrelevant Boomers like us anyway?
I have written all our annual holiday reports over 50 years of marriage, but not without the advice and consent of GWN. I actually enjoy crafting our family Christmas letters, which have gone through a metamorphosis over the decades. My period of lengthy accounts about every single thing every single family member did over the span of a calendar year has morphed into a one-page, Cliff’s Notes version. This is because: (1) the family long since grew from beneath our sphere of influence and frankly (b) writer sloth.
So, don’t pepper spray the mailperson, friends and relations. The 2020 edition will be short, sweet and mostly photos. Promise.
