Bewildered Boomer: The Oblivious Texter

I have a nit to pick with folks who believe their text is more important than my life or, worse, the lives of my kids and grandkids. This has been well and firmly established in past columns.

But last Friday, I finally saw perhaps the most egregious offender seen with my own eyes to date.

It was about 2:30 p.m. best I can recall. Good Wife Norma and I were eastbound just outside Lincoln, close enough the state capitol building loomed in the distance.

Traffic was thick and covering both lanes, so I slid right so the speedsters would hopefully go by instead of hitting me between the tail lights.

I was running 70 with side-by-side semis not far in front when the aforementioned maniacal texter caught up, high-balling it in the left lane.

In my side mirror I first saw a filthy, green car that was noticeably ‘rumpled’ in its front end. As it pulled alongside and was momentarily held up by the aforementioned semis I was able to watch this fellow furiously texting rather than keep his eyes up and drive in traffic at high speed.