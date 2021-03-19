Bewildered Boomer: The Oblivious Texter

I have a nit to pick with folks who believe their text is more important than my life or, worse, the lives of my kids and grandkids. This has been well and firmly established in past columns.
But last Friday, I finally saw perhaps the most egregious offender seen with my own eyes to date.
It was about 2:30 p.m. best I can recall. Good Wife Norma and I were eastbound just outside Lincoln, close enough the state capitol building loomed in the distance.
Traffic was thick and covering both lanes, so I slid right so the speedsters would hopefully go by instead of hitting me between the tail lights.
I was running 70 with side-by-side semis not far in front when the aforementioned maniacal texter caught up, high-balling it in the left lane.
In my side mirror I first saw a filthy, green car that was noticeably ‘rumpled’ in its front end. As it pulled alongside and was momentarily held up by the aforementioned semis I was able to watch this fellow furiously texting rather than keep his eyes up and drive in traffic at high speed.
Eventually the jam eased and this older model Toyota Avalon barreled on by. That’s when I got a good look at the rear end that had taken square impact … dead square between the tail lights. The right one was covered with flapping red tape where the lens had been.
I thought it odd this fellow could be literally seated inside what appeared for all the world to be a rolling ‘Do Not Text and Drive’ billboard … complete with battle scars.
Just for giggles I sped up enough to check his speed and followed him for a time at 80 mph, though it was obvious he wanted to go faster if not impeded by all that metro interstate congestion.
Obvious to GWN and me from close range was his York County license plate. One of our own. For shame.
I will keep the plate number to myself, not for fear of embarrassing this person but rather to avoid likely litigation.
If he’s the kind of person who texts from a beater at 80 per, my guess he’d chase a frivolous lawsuit, too.