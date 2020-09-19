Bewildered Boomer: The magic of northwest Wyoming revisited

My opinion that northwest Wyoming is a special place is no secret.
I know whereof I speak having lived just over the hill from Yellowstone for some five years.
No surprise, then, that we return at every opportunity, the most recent of which came last week when Good Wife Norma and I took brother Jim and his wife Mary on a tour of our old haunts in and around Yellowstone.
The park itself had the most to offer in the scenic splendor column, but not so much when it came to wildlife. Save for hordes of bison and a decent bighorn ram, all other wildlife highlights were outside the east gate on what is known locally as the North Fork highway between the tiny community of Wapiti and the park entrance.
We were able to watch five grizzly bears over a couple day’s time, one just 300 yards or so from our cabin. A second was only a couple hundred yards farther away that same evening. Berries grow along rivers which is also where humans tend to build their roads. In fall when the berry crop is exceptional – as it is this year – bears come to feed on them and become more visible to average Joes like us.
We also observed moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, bald eagles, pronghorns and elk, however the only bull elk we spotted was the one pictured here out in the open near Crandall, Wyoming. This most cooperative critter held its pose with nary a twitch. (Look closer. See the guy wires?)
Who says remote, mountain folks lack humor?
Weather was perfect and forest fire smoke did not impede our vision or breathing until the evening before and the day we departed.
The one shock was the glut of traffic in Yellowstone. I did not see that coming. It was so bad we skipped some of the geothermal features on my itinerary. Lots were full and overflow parking lined roads a half-mile and more away.
But make no mistake; any trip to northwest Wyoming is a good trip. Unless of course you get ‘et by a bear; but we didn’t which was nice.
I repeat my offer to help anyone planning a trip to Yellowstone Country maximize their experience. There is no substitute for local knowledge. This free service comes complete with maps and brochures. Rattle me up. We’ll make it wonderful. Promise.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!