Bewildered Boomer: The faithful MR2 is back in the light of (almost) spring

Signs that spring is on the way at last:

The swallows return to Capistrano unless our environmental arrogance has down them in by now.

The last, lingering vestiges of foul, besmirched snow in the Designated Wiener Dog Defiling Zone is steadily if slowly receding.

Shelves in the fishing departments at Bass Pro, Cabela’s and Sheel’s are plump with merchandise and the Really Big Sales are on.

A red 1991 Toyota MR2, two-seater sports car is sighted on Fairview Drive.

Among these spring predictors that last entry on the silly list above is especially glorious to me. Full disclosure though, if administered truth serum I would blurt out that rescuing the MR2 from frozen exile actually finishes second by a nose to the immeasurable joy of getting the boat ready to go for the season.

So, Thursday the deed was done. The MR2 is back in the garage following an absence of five months.

Wait, do I remember maybe giving the car to son Aaron in Kearney? That sounds vaguely familiar, but why in creation would I do such a thing after a couple decades enjoying the most fun car I have ever owned in my life?

Wait, it’s all coming back to me now.