Bewildered Boomer: The beloved MR2 … a coming of (old) age story

‘Coming of age’ stories abound. They are to be found in books, movies, tales told from bar stools and, of course, memories.

First kiss. First car. First love. First time surrendering the keys to Dad for a speeding ticket, bad grades, sassing Mom, ignoring curfew … select one from my impressive list of youthful offenses committed.

Yes, potential subjects for coming of age stories are everywhere. But I wonder, could there be such a thing on life’s other end as ‘going of age’ stories?

It sure feels that way as I pass along the car I always loved best to son Aaron and eventually, I hope, to one of his kids.

The 1991, twin-turbo Toyota MR2 you see on this page has been in my treasured possession north of 20 years. I have enjoyed its speed and quickness on county roads, the interstate, the odd huge, empty parking lot when no one seems to be looking and one especially memorable evening when I snuck onto the dirt oval of the Dawson County Raceway in Lexington for a few hot laps. I promise the pop-up headlights were not shining that night.

Those places were fun to drive, but nowhere on earth did I revel in goosing the MR2 and having it goose me back, though, as on the labyrinth of mountain switchbacks of northwest Wyoming.