Bewildered Boomer: Tech stuff … I (don’t) love it

Poor, poor Tony.
Tony is a perfectly nice fellow who is also a tech guru for our company. That his duties brought me to him was – and continue to be – not his fault in any way.
Most anyone might have jangled his phone that fateful day. His bad luck; it happened to be me.
Here’s the thing. To free up some time for the folks down at the office, the News-Times approached me about doffing my editor cap again and read as much of the copy you see each day as possible.
Doesn’t sound like that big of a deal I know, but hold on a gall dang minute, there, pard. Things ain’t always as simple as they seem at first glance.
The idea was for me to perform a little trick computer folks call “remote in” to the YNT’s highly secure and protected system from home. This way, or so preliminary plans went, I could pop in and out a couple or perhaps three times a day and kinda/sorta read stuff as it’s written. That way the folks who slap stuff on the pages wouldn’t have to read, read, read but just plunge straight into slap, slap, slap mode.
This sounded do-able enough, but as things like this often go, execution proved more troubling than theory. Much more.
We dabbed at the thing for a while at the office, however results soon led us in Tony’s direction. At first he said, “No big deal,” to which I immediately cautioned that he did not know who he was dealing with, that the depth of my incompetence in matters of technology cannot be overstated. So after more than a half hour of him clicking and dragging and muttering, he was not so casual again. I drove it right out of him.
And so Tony, he of endless patience, and me settled into my recliner, a fresh gin and tonic at my elbow, dug in.
So far he has had me up and running, then down, then running again, then down and as of this moment (holding my breath now) running full bore. In fact, I am actually scratching out these words on this strange, new-to-me laptop contraption, such is Tony’s skill and tenacity.
I told him to expect a prime fruit cake to appear on his desk come Christmas time. He didn’t say a word; too moved to speak I bet.