Bewildered Boomer: Tech stuff … I (don’t) love it

Poor, poor Tony.

Tony is a perfectly nice fellow who is also a tech guru for our company. That his duties brought me to him was – and continue to be – not his fault in any way.

Most anyone might have jangled his phone that fateful day. His bad luck; it happened to be me.

Here’s the thing. To free up some time for the folks down at the office, the News-Times approached me about doffing my editor cap again and read as much of the copy you see each day as possible.

Doesn’t sound like that big of a deal I know, but hold on a gall dang minute, there, pard. Things ain’t always as simple as they seem at first glance.

The idea was for me to perform a little trick computer folks call “remote in” to the YNT’s highly secure and protected system from home. This way, or so preliminary plans went, I could pop in and out a couple or perhaps three times a day and kinda/sorta read stuff as it’s written. That way the folks who slap stuff on the pages wouldn’t have to read, read, read but just plunge straight into slap, slap, slap mode.

This sounded do-able enough, but as things like this often go, execution proved more troubling than theory. Much more.