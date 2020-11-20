Bewildered Boomer: Step right up. See it all here, folks! Tourons in action.

And now for something completely different; are you up for a photo essay this week?

Regular visitors to my corner of Saturday papers know all about how Good Wife Norma and I lived just over the mountain from Yellowstone in northwest Wyoming before returning to Nebraska and landing in the middle of your business.

Many are the stories I have told … and told … and told about a species unique to that region. Its scientific name is Humanoid Imbeciles Who Do Staggeringly Dumb Stuff in Yellowstone. Locals call ‘em Tourons for short … half tourist/half moron.

As luck would have it, I stumbled upon this visual proof of typical Touron behavior while rummaging in my photo archives recently.

The worst of this lot is the lady with a clutch of grandkids and a dog meanderingly back in oblivion from a failed attempt to pose her little ones (see cardboard camera in her right hand) with a bull moose. You do not take a strange dog and children near domestic livestock, let alone cozy a mutt and three kids up to a bull moose.