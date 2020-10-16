Bewildered Boomer: Scary times, these, on the streets of York (and everywhere else)

Good Wife Norma and I have an arrangement. She holds a job. I do not.

Being a doting husband and considering my good fortune in this matter, I figure the very least I can do is crawl out of the sack in time to drive her to work in the morning and fetch her home in the afternoon.

The only downside was revealed to me early-on in the process. As it turns out, if GWN is gone all day full responsibility for the comings (and definitely the ‘goings’) of her pod of three (3) prime wiener dogs falls directly into my lap. Were I possessed of vision adequate to have seen that one coming, I would probably still have a job, too.

We have wondered off the trail I see so now, at last, to the topic at hand.

GWN goes to work at 7 a.m. which in the face of oncoming winter, means I deliver her in full darkness.

Twice coming back home Friday morning I was confronted by shadowy, indistinct shapes moving on and near the street; kind of in view, but mostly not.

This happens most days I take her to work on these shortening days.