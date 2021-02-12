Bewildered Boomer: Ok, doggone it, that is about enough!

I hate … H-A-T-E … winter. Always have, at least since arriving at adulthood, and always will.

The days of riding an old-school wooden toboggan down the hills and gullies south of North Platte were great fun when I was a grade school kid. Those days are long gone, now, and with them any and all favorable opinions of winter in Nebraska. I make the Nebraska disclaimer because the same months that are gray, dreary, frozen and dead here come alive in places like northwest Wyoming where we lived some six and a half years before returning to our Nebraska roots.

What makes such a difference that it could tur An a winter curmudgeon into a card-carrying winter worshiper? A simple line. In this case the state line. Winter is the mountains of Yellowstone specifically and northwest Wyoming in general have much to recommend them in the wintertime. Snow vistas you have to see to believe. Frosty scenes that make breathtaking photos from macro closeup range and scenic distance alike.

And the critters. My goodness for the critters.

The likes of bison, elk, moose and bighorn sheep gravitate to winters that run through open (minimum snow accumulation) valleys. This transforms the roads and highways that run alongside these rivers into a spectacle of close-up wildlife viewing. It is magnificent and I love it.