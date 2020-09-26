Bewildered Boomer: Long, tumbling fall was quick, but still memorable

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Muttered Rooster Cogburn after his carefully laid ambush of the Lucky Ned Pepper gang from a hill above the outlaws’ cabin had gone to crap in True Grit: “Well, that didn’t pan out.”

In similar fashion my fishing excursion Wednesday of this week also did not pan out.

Photographic proof of my inglorious and undignified ass-over-tea-kettle descent from the road atop the Tri-County Canal southwest of Gothenburg through concrete rubble to the water below is offered here. The distance? Eight or perhaps 10 feet. It felt like more, both at the time and again the Thursday morning.

In the ‘rescue’ photo Bill Grenfell (left) and Ben Garver gather up what remains of an old man’s carcass and shattered dignity. Had they not been there you would not be reading about it today because I’d still be down there flopping about.

But they were Johnny on the spot, thank goodness. And so, to honor their bravery in the face of crisis, I have entitled this photo ‘My Sherpas.’ It was taken by Bob Roth from the top of the bank while the body recovery was in progress.

The ‘aftermath’ image affords a full frontal example of impact and road rash blight which, I came to learn after triage, extended to both hands, both knees, back, an ear and one elbow.