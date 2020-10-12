Bewildered Boomer: Just when you think all hope has flown …

Recent events have caused me to believe some problem-solving ability remains to Good Wife Norma and me.

The first indication came when GWN and I successfully: (a) installed a ROKU device on TV number one, switched a cable box from TV number three to TV number two and then installed a second ROKU device on TV number three.

If you say, “C’mon, what’s the big deal? I have done more technologically challenging projects than that lots of times” then you do not ‘enjoy’ our combined 141 years of age.

I even jumped online and registered the ROKU units with almost no cursing, if you’re willing to believe that.

The second stunner came a couple days later when I assembled the depth finder pictured here out in the garage ALL BY MYSELF.

Oh, it took a while. No denying that. Most of a day of dabbling in fact. And I did have to partially disassemble the thing to correct a modest screw up. Ultimately, I prevailed, though, by remaining uncharacteristically patient long enough to eventually muddle through.

So I still have the illusion of competence going for me, which is nice.