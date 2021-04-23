Bewildered Boomer: It’s time to pony up for the Frenzy

Have you seen the Fireworks Frenzy overhead pyrotechnics display? You know, the spectacular one the York Chamber of Commerce takes the lead on every year. The one that is fired in front of the grandstands at the fairgrounds on July 3?
If so you understand the quality of this special evening’s dazzle. If not, you need to get out there the night before Independence Day 2021.
Here’s just the thing, though. This deal doesn’t just happen; people like you and me who recognize great value when they see it have to make it happen. The goal of $25,000 relies 100% upon the support of businesses, community organizations and, of course, individual donors … the ‘you’ and ‘me’ to which I have already referred.
A fundraising letter was mailed out April 1 and members of the Chamber’s Frenzy Committee are making follow-up calls now or soon will be.
In her weekly column, Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said, “New this year there has been an event T-shirt designed especially for Firecracker Frenzy. Individual Firecracker Frenzy shirts will available for purchase online at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy or at the Chamber office. The commemorative shirt will be printed on Bella+Canvas soft tri-blend.
“The Frenzy Committee,” she continues, “has made the decision to offer shirts to those who donate $100 or more. The Frenzy Committee will be making plans to distribute donation boxes throughout town. If you have extra change at the register, we ask you to consider placing the donation in the Frenzy collection boxes.”
Those who don’t carry cash (My wife for one. Why would she when she knows I will?) are invited to pitch in by using Venmo (@yorknechamber) or donate online at www.yorkchamber.org. Just guessing here, but smart money says if you take a check to the office the staff will fawn all over you for that, too, in person.
The Chamber board, staff and Firecracker Frenzy Committee are asking everyone countywide to consider a donation to this project, no matter the amount.
Last but not least, be sure to go see this amazing display. Grandstand seating is available this year, unlike last year’s COVID challenged show, but you don’t have to sit in them. Hundreds of folks watch from their cars parked nearby, so you could be of those if you prefer. If this photo looks even half-decent in black and white, imagine the experience in loud, living color from point-blank range.
Let’s step up and help. See you there July 3.