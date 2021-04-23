Bewildered Boomer: It’s time to pony up for the Frenzy

Have you seen the Fireworks Frenzy overhead pyrotechnics display? You know, the spectacular one the York Chamber of Commerce takes the lead on every year. The one that is fired in front of the grandstands at the fairgrounds on July 3?

If so you understand the quality of this special evening’s dazzle. If not, you need to get out there the night before Independence Day 2021.

Here’s just the thing, though. This deal doesn’t just happen; people like you and me who recognize great value when they see it have to make it happen. The goal of $25,000 relies 100% upon the support of businesses, community organizations and, of course, individual donors … the ‘you’ and ‘me’ to which I have already referred.

A fundraising letter was mailed out April 1 and members of the Chamber’s Frenzy Committee are making follow-up calls now or soon will be.

In her weekly column, Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said, “New this year there has been an event T-shirt designed especially for Firecracker Frenzy. Individual Firecracker Frenzy shirts will available for purchase online at www.yorkchamber.org/firecracker-frenzy or at the Chamber office. The commemorative shirt will be printed on Bella+Canvas soft tri-blend.