Bewildered Boomer: Halloween isn’t just tonight, it’s been Halloween all year

So tonight’s the night, eh? Halloween. In an absolute wake up screaming in the night year, 2020 has taken masks to places they literally have never been before. When I say ‘literally’ I mean exactly that.

I fear we are a nation even more divided – and less civil toward each other if that be possible – than the societal evisceration we suffered during Vietnam. So many people on the streets are much more vicious, thoughtless and gleefully lethal these days.

COVID-19 has killed nearly a quarter-of-a-million Americans in a global pandemic which – to state the galactically obvious – might have been managed a teensy bit better from Day 1 right through this moment.

The scourge of disease alone qualifies every single day of 2020 as an individual Halloween of Horrors all by itself.

In light of the self-inflicted social media darkness we see every day, isn’t it especially heartening that so many folks still cleave to the true spirit of Halloween; which is to shrug and say “It’s all in good fun?”

Displays and activities in York and many surrounding communities speak to the original festive intention of this most unusual holiday.