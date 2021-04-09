Bewildered Boomer: Finally, I see what Dad was talking about

I learned much from my father, some of which sort of sneaked into awareness long after the lesson was imported … very long after in this case.

It wasn’t an earth-shattering revelation or anything. It was just Dad, by then in the deep shade of senior citizenship, mentioning one day that he hardly bothered to read the paper anymore.

This was noteworthy coming as it was from a lifelong reader of the local rag wherever we lived, be it North Platte, Kearney, Ord or the Genoa Leader Times. The Omaha World-Herald was his universal go-to for state and world news, plus it best salved his constant itch for info about all things Husker.

Late in life that all changed, however. I would see him pick the morning paper, all fresh and smelling of ink, only to give it maybe a three minute run through before tossing it aside.

I asked him why his interest had waned so drastically.

His answer was simplicity itself. He said most of the stuff in there held scant interest for him (the aforementioned Huskers excepted) because it really didn’t much matter anyway. He did not mean the news didn’t matter in the total scope of things; it just didn’t matter to him.

I thought this odd, but shrugged, dismissed it and moved on.