Bewildered Boomer: Finally, I see what Dad was talking about

I learned much from my father, some of which sort of sneaked into awareness long after the lesson was imported … very long after in this case.
It wasn’t an earth-shattering revelation or anything. It was just Dad, by then in the deep shade of senior citizenship, mentioning one day that he hardly bothered to read the paper anymore.
This was noteworthy coming as it was from a lifelong reader of the local rag wherever we lived, be it North Platte, Kearney, Ord or the Genoa Leader Times. The Omaha World-Herald was his universal go-to for state and world news, plus it best salved his constant itch for info about all things Husker.
Late in life that all changed, however. I would see him pick the morning paper, all fresh and smelling of ink, only to give it maybe a three minute run through before tossing it aside.
I asked him why his interest had waned so drastically.
His answer was simplicity itself. He said most of the stuff in there held scant interest for him (the aforementioned Huskers excepted) because it really didn’t much matter anyway. He did not mean the news didn’t matter in the total scope of things; it just didn’t matter to him.
I thought this odd, but shrugged, dismissed it and moved on.
Leap forward several decades and here sits son Steve, himself north of 70 by this time. And guess what? He finds himself only reading maybe 10 percent of that same Omaha World-Herald … exactly like dear old daddy.
He read his on newsprint. I read mine on a computer screen. But we both lived long enough to arrive at the exact same place.
What he knew then and I am finding out now is that, at a certain age, all the politicking and posturing and policy and propaganda go racing right by. And that’s fine because, to be brutally honest, he then and me now, are beyond the range of everyone else’s spears and arrows. Why? Because as short-timers in the game of life, we became substantially bullet-proof.
Now, I clearly understand my personal expiration date is going to run out long before most of this morass of ‘whats’ and ‘what ifs,’ ‘whys’ and ‘why nots’ inevitably ruin the world. At that point it became easy to shrug, mutter “Meh” and leaf straight through to sports.