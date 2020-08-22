Bewildered Boomer: Do texting drivers = dead pedestrians?

Is it just me, or has there been a crazy spike in the number of pedestrians killed or maimed by motor vehicles in the last year or two or three?
These tragedies have almost become routine, not unlike for instance, the endless shootings in Omaha.
I suggest the convergence of more and more walkers and bikers and roadside assistance volunteers and people just standing on street corners minding their own business who are found lifeless, and the plague of cell phone distracted driving is not coincidental.
It amazes and terrifies me how often I see a nearby motorist pay more attention to his or her phone than in safely and responsibly operating their motor vehicle.
It’s obvious that, for many, this is not some quick two-word message but a long-range habit practiced for miles and miles.
Just one of many examples occurred between York and Lincoln on I-80 a couple months back.
I was driving in traffic, which on that highway is to say carried along at high speed by a flowing river of trucks. I am in the right lane trying to hold my ground at a full 75 mph, though it might have been more. I am known to fudge. Ask anybody.
Suddenly, nearly within arm’s reach outside my window, a car whizzed by in the left lane like I was standing still.
At the wheel, so to speak, a young woman worked her phone like pinball flippers while both lanes were blocked ahead by trucks and, to her right, by me.
This, friends, I found to be disconcerting. Worse, it was only one random example of what you and I see every day ‘out there’ in the automobile wilderness.
Time was these ne’er-do-wells, like the one in this example, were almost always young. Not so anymore, though. Sad to say I notice more and more folks from my generation mimicking this dangerous behavior.
Why do they persist when there is so very much to lose?
Many years ago the Moseley family lost our beloved Sandy, wife to my brother Jim. It took not one but two distracted, rubber-necking drivers to take her from us at an intersection in Lincoln while waiting what she thought was out of harm’s way at a crash scene.
Her daughter and a Lancaster County Sheriff Deputy standing with her were critically injured. Only by some miracle were they not killed, too.
Consider this; on that dark day cell phones lay decades into the future.
So if I seem a little intolerant where inattentive driving is concerned, color me guilty.