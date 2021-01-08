Bewildered Boomer: Deep disappointment in our man at the House of Representatives

Well, wasn’t that quite something?

People – fellow Americans no less – overrunning the U.S. Capitol. Climbing up the outside walls like the swarming domestic terrorists they are. Breaching the halls and walls and offices of the Senate and the House, stealing and vandalizing and attacking police. Urinating in a hallway. Slack-jawed ruminants - nary a Mensa candidate in sight - gleefully farting point-blank into the face of the very foundation of our nation and, by association, all of us.

Were you surprised this finally happened? Yeah. Me neither. A shameful, dangerous incident like this has been bubbling for a long time. That it finally erupted was sadly predictable to those of us with at least one eye open and our good ear pressed to the ground.

Mesmerized, I sat dumb-struck and numb for hours in the dark taking in the sorry spectacle on television. Once the assault was finally beaten back, I remained locked in, watching the joint session and listening carefully to speeches deep into the night. I was as captivated as I was appalled.

Sadly, for me, I well remember how America lay gutted like a fish during the Vietnam War. The fabric of life in our country was shredded then, too. That felt like protest. This carries the foul scent of anarchy.