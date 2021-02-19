Bewildered Boomer: COVID means tough times for young minds

Has this dread disease – known to us universally as COVID – disrupted your day-to-day life? Of course, it has. How could it be otherwise?

It’s made a mess of things great and small for each and every one of us. I now seriously wonder whether I will be alive long enough to see Memorial Stadium packed with Husker fans again.

That said, has anything aside from personal suffering and loss of life been so utterly fouled up as K-12 education?

I was at first stunned, then upon further review not so surprised after reading in this paper the other day how many students in Nebraska are in big trouble.

The fist that grabbed me by the throat was the stunning spike in the number of kids who have flunked – or are flunking – at the rate of two or more classes per semester. How academically debilitating is this COVID development? Wrap your head around this; increases in multiple course failures are up as much as 10-fold.

Not 10%, folks. We’re talking a flunk factor up to 10 times normal.