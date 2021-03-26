Bewildered Boomer: Brace yourself world … Granny’s breakin’ out of the slammer!

Monday me sainted Mudda has a medical appointment in Kearney. In what world are the medical concerns of a 96-year-old lady your business? A lady upon whom you have never laid eyes? It isn’t your business, but stick around a minute anyway.
My mother, Ellamae, has been sealed in a vault more than a year now. The vault’s name is Central Nebraska Veterans Home and it is located in Kearney. To say she’s been a trouper through these many months of viral assault does not do her constitution and resolve proper justice. Not at all.
She and the family have suffered with Zoom attempts and through-the-plate-glass, pseudo personal visits that have been equal parts (a) inadequate and (b) infrequent.
There is a cumbersome though necessary procedure to even leave a package for her that we have not enjoyed, either.
This is not to cast dispersions on the Vets Home. The folks there have done an amazing job keeping their precious cargo safe and snug. Not a single desperate moment, never mind a death.
We and they and, most of all Mom, stubbornly stayed the course. The administration and staff stuck by their guns and we were in it to the end right alongside them.
We’re not to ‘the end’ yet, but perhaps we see a glimpse of the end from here.
The worst of the restrictions are being lifted. Up to now if one of us signed her out, which was grudgingly permitted though difficult and deeply discouraged, dear old Mom would pay the price; constant testing and probing and who-knows-what during two solid weeks of quarantine upon her return. No way around it.
Well now, Allah be praised, there finally is a way around it.
While certainly not throwing caution before the wind, which none of us wants to see happen, loosened restrictions were announced by email this week.
She can now have visitors without windows, two at a time max, in her room or outside by the lake. Even better, we are finally permitted to load her up and haul her off as long as we agree to use common sense. We do.
She could even come to our house for a night or, who knows, perhaps an entire weekend. My stars and garters, now that I think of it I could load her in the boat and take her bass fishing. She would politely decline, but it’s still to have arrived at theoretical possibilities for stuff that seemed might never be doable again.
Guess when all those doors open? That’s right, Monday.
I have already gained pre-approval for Good Wife Norma and me to collect Mom at the home, accompany her to the long-scheduled afternoon appointment with a doctor and then – Egad! – a delightful early dinner. She favors bacon-wrapped, shrimp sewers. Better stock up, Whiskey Creek.