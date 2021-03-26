Bewildered Boomer: Brace yourself world … Granny’s breakin’ out of the slammer!

The worst of the restrictions are being lifted. Up to now if one of us signed her out, which was grudgingly permitted though difficult and deeply discouraged, dear old Mom would pay the price; constant testing and probing and who-knows-what during two solid weeks of quarantine upon her return. No way around it.

Well now, Allah be praised, there finally is a way around it.

While certainly not throwing caution before the wind, which none of us wants to see happen, loosened restrictions were announced by email this week.

She can now have visitors without windows, two at a time max, in her room or outside by the lake. Even better, we are finally permitted to load her up and haul her off as long as we agree to use common sense. We do.

She could even come to our house for a night or, who knows, perhaps an entire weekend. My stars and garters, now that I think of it I could load her in the boat and take her bass fishing. She would politely decline, but it’s still to have arrived at theoretical possibilities for stuff that seemed might never be doable again.

Guess when all those doors open? That’s right, Monday.