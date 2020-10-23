Bewildered Boomer: Back in the YNT saddle again (kinda, sorta)

Loyal readers of this newspaper – and disloyal ones for that matter I suppose – may have noticed a few more Steve Moseley bylines on stories and photos of late.

But do not be frightened, good citizens of Gotham, my presence is but temporary.

In the face of illness-driven short staffing in the newsroom, Monumentally Beleaguered Managing Editor Melanie had little choice but to invoke a shadowy, cobweb-enshrouded spirit from the past.

If forced to invoke the assistance of a mummy, what better time than Halloween?

And so, despite nearly two years of mostly retired status, the old codger is out among you again, trying to help.

The fisheries science piece on the front page of Thursday’s paper is one among several recent examples. While perhaps not the typical News-Times fare to which you are accustomed, I hope it at least presented some useful and marginally interesting reading. I know this, it was a hoot to launch my boat, load up fishing buddy Bob Roth and watch the crew do its thing from point-blank range. Those were enlightening hours indeed.

Profiles of seven area fire departments were my contribution to the Hometown Heroes special section earlier this week. Ditto for the Halloween piece in yesterday’s paper.