Bewildered Boomer: Are you a TeamMate? No? Why the heck not?

I could not saddle a perfectly nice young man with a burden like that. Wouldn’t be polite.

But you could dive in. It’s a wonderful program the existence of which is as necessary as it is enjoyable.

There are people and training to back you up to heck and gone. I have also been impressed by how well the organizers here locally match kids and adults so well in terms of interests. They certainly did a remarkable job of that for me … twice.

TeamMates has field trips, training for anything you could think of and provides an environment of comfort and enrichment for mentors and mentees alike.

Needless to say I am a huge fan. Would I have dedicated nearly 15 years of my time otherwise? Absolutely not.

I was once active in Nebraska Ducks Unlimited where the unwritten rule is; sure you can quit … just as soon as you recruit your own replacement.

That, I suppose, is what I am attempting today. If one or, even better, more than one of you is curious enough to stand up with a youngster I have done my job.

Pop in at the YPS district office building on the east side of the high school or call 402 362-6655. Ask for Gayla. You will thank me one day.