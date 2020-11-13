Bewildered Boomer: And then the light, glorious light, mercifully returned … and blessed heat, too

Well, I guess this week will go down in our weather bank memories for at least a few years.

What a disaster for so many wonderful trees in our region. I heard first-person reports of heavy damage in Henderson and Benedict. Lots of other neighboring communities too, I bet.

After driving the town shooting 100 or so photos for the paper, I returned home where I began ‘making love to a tonic and gin’ as per Billy Joel’s lyric in The Piano Man, while feeling all smug-like that our two-maple arboretum had escaped the ice’s rath. This time, no major sawing and hauling would be required of me.

Then about 3 p.m. after most of us thought it was over there came a rending craaaaack that seemed to go on forever, followed by a thud that rattled our house and brought the whole neighborhood out to see what was the matter.

What the matter turned out to be was our towering corner maple had spectacularly jettisoned one of its several main (read: huge) trunks into the street, blocking it completely. In a second or two this week’s ice storm became intensely personal.