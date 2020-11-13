Bewildered Boomer: And then the light, glorious light, mercifully returned … and blessed heat, too

Well, I guess this week will go down in our weather bank memories for at least a few years.
What a disaster for so many wonderful trees in our region. I heard first-person reports of heavy damage in Henderson and Benedict. Lots of other neighboring communities too, I bet.
After driving the town shooting 100 or so photos for the paper, I returned home where I began ‘making love to a tonic and gin’ as per Billy Joel’s lyric in The Piano Man, while feeling all smug-like that our two-maple arboretum had escaped the ice’s rath. This time, no major sawing and hauling would be required of me.
Then about 3 p.m. after most of us thought it was over there came a rending craaaaack that seemed to go on forever, followed by a thud that rattled our house and brought the whole neighborhood out to see what was the matter.
What the matter turned out to be was our towering corner maple had spectacularly jettisoned one of its several main (read: huge) trunks into the street, blocking it completely. In a second or two this week’s ice storm became intensely personal.
I got wind that Jason Gloystein might be a candidate to clean up the mess, which was far too much for me to take on, and sure enough he was. Jason and his crew were on scene in only a few minutes, dug into the mess and had everything hauled away by the afternoon’s end. They did a great job. Good Wife Norma and I heartily recommend them.
The power? Well, that didn’t get straightened out quite so quickly.
We lost power between 1 and 2 a.m. and didn’t get ‘juiced up’ again until noon the next day. In those 35 dark hours, give or take, the house got down to 58 degrees, but that was not a big problem. As card-carrying old fogeys we have heavy comforters and quilts and afghans out to here. More than enough to keep us and the wiener dog posse comfortable. My only concern was the chest freezer and fridge, but not to worry. A platoon of NPPD guys astride elephant-size white trucks rode to the rescue bright and early the morning after our dark, quiet, galactically boring night.
The hard-hatted fellas were greeted like conquering heroes by us and the neighbors. GWN said she would have fed them all hot cocoa and cookies but, alas, her range is electric.
We thanked them all personally for ‘lighting us up’ again, then sent them on their way with reminders to be safe out there in what was, that day and the one before, a sketchy workplace.
I hope all of you likewise treated the city and NPPD crews with charity, appreciation and warm smiles. But sadly, given the toxic fog of vitriol suffocating our country right now, I’d never be foolish enough to bet on it.
