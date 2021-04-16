Bewildered Boomer: A diamond hides in plain sight at BrewBakers in Arnold

Once in a great while one blunders into an unexpected surprise out there on the road. Good Wife Norma and I did precisely that earlier this week in Arnold.
We made the six-hour round trip from York to collect my mother at the Vets Home in Kearney, then motor up Hwy 40 to Arnold where we bid farewell to her sister and my aunt, Frances Scott, who passed after 99 well-lived years on earth.
My mother Ellamae is youthful by comparison. She won’t even be 98 until way next month.
We arrived in Arnold much too early so with a full hour to cook off, we headed downtown in search of a cup of coffee and perhaps something sweet to tide us over until the iconic church lady post-funeral dinner. On the heels of so much windshield time the quest for a restroom was urgent as well.
That’s when we blundered into BrewBakers, a classy little gem downtown in greater metropolitan Arnold.
Though her business lies far from the beaten path, Jodi Carlson, owner of this unexpected delight (that’s her welcoming you in the photo) and her staff of two served up service as excellent as it was effortless. Amicable to a fault, these ladies’ tolerance for a chatty, nosy old poop was admirable.
In addition to great service, BrewBakers pours a full line of beverages from pedestrian to glamorous. We’re talking Cappuccinos, Lattes, Frappes, fruit smoothies, an assortment of teas, Americanos, Breves and plain old ranch country coffee (black, of course).
If you know anything of these liquid comfort foods, congratulations. You are light years ahead of me. I promise you this; before getting the door even half open you will be beckoned from within by a siren’s song of rapturous coffee scents.
Deeper inside the fresh baked treats come into view, arranged as they are along a stylishly simple barista bar, their delightful smells stifled by globes of protective, glittering glass. Cinnamon rolls, handmade bagels, breakfast burritos and more lie at your fingertips. My advice … based on happy experience … is to make a fresh-baked cinnamon roll your opening gambit. The ladies will ask if you would like it warmed. When they do you will hear yourself exclaim, ‘You bet!”
To wash it down, I opted for a cup of plain old coffee fortified by two fingers of Hazelnut extract. “Finestkind” as Hawkeye Pierce was heard to say in “M*A*S*H.
BrewBakers features a nicely appointed gift shop, too, and even cut flowers if you can believe that.
The building itself has a great story to tell, dating from its days as a local mercantile in the early 1900s. Over the intervening decades it served, among other community functions, 40 years duty as the local Gambles store. We of a certain age well recall the Gambles stores that dotted rural Nebraska back in the day. For us the main Gambles lay in Genoa, the Nance County village of our youth. Perhaps a dozen miles up the road in Boone County, the St. Edward Gambles was operated by wonderfully round and aptly named Ollie Anderson.
Carlson and a herd of helpers spent two years restoring and retrofitting the building, which opened as BrewBakers in 2018.The original tin ceiling, gently preserved, remains overhead. So too the original wood floor beneath your feet. Exposed brick grabs the eye right off, but more understated is the barista bar. You will soon come to learn it is cleverly crafted of vintage boards from the former loft.
How smitten were we? We went back, at my suggestion no less, for a second look on our way out of town. If this admission places my Man Card in jeopardy, so be it.
Bottom line? The Moseleys say: “Check ‘em out.”
Pop in at BrewBakers if you find yourself anywhere near Arnold. In the meantime, punch up brewbakerscoffeehouseandgifts on Facebook and have a look-see from cyber space.
Enjoy. You’re welcome.