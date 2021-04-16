Bewildered Boomer: A diamond hides in plain sight at BrewBakers in Arnold

If you know anything of these liquid comfort foods, congratulations. You are light years ahead of me. I promise you this; before getting the door even half open you will be beckoned from within by a siren’s song of rapturous coffee scents.

Deeper inside the fresh baked treats come into view, arranged as they are along a stylishly simple barista bar, their delightful smells stifled by globes of protective, glittering glass. Cinnamon rolls, handmade bagels, breakfast burritos and more lie at your fingertips. My advice … based on happy experience … is to make a fresh-baked cinnamon roll your opening gambit. The ladies will ask if you would like it warmed. When they do you will hear yourself exclaim, ‘You bet!”

To wash it down, I opted for a cup of plain old coffee fortified by two fingers of Hazelnut extract. “Finestkind” as Hawkeye Pierce was heard to say in “M*A*S*H.

BrewBakers features a nicely appointed gift shop, too, and even cut flowers if you can believe that.