Bewildered Boomer: A college education sabotaged by evil math

Before we go a single inch further, I must pause to cause a certain demographic among you to understand my bitterness does not extend to math teachers personally, but only to the horror they are mandated to visit upon students in their torture chamber classrooms.

Some people are good with numbers, I get that. Others are better suited to dabble in words. I have wonderful friends who are brilliant and successful in business and life, but whose sentence construction, spelling, punctuation and grammar are abysmal. It just doesn’t come naturally to them through no fault of their own, yet somehow they earned a college degree while I, every bit as pitiful with numbers as they are with words, could not.

The first thing to go wrong for me came in the mid-50s when the Russians launched the satellite Sputnik into artificial orbit. How on earth could this have anything to do with washing me out of college you ask? Stay tuned.

At this stunning accomplishment panic ensued in this country’s world of academia. It was assumed, say the historians, we must be lagging far behind the Russians in math, science and technology. In knee-jerk reaction, then, New Math was hatched, a tricked-up curriculum long since dismissed as profoundly flawed. Fatally so for me.