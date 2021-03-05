Bewildered Boomer - To mask or not to mask … that is the question

Have you cast your mask aside now that the local order to wear them in York public places has expired?
Based on what I see out and about in these parts my best guess is, yes, you have.
I, a born contrary, still persist in this tiresome, worn-out mask wearing ritual. Evidence can be found in this selfie. Please note the maddeningly foggy specs, a photographer’s bane if ‘er there was one.
Do I love wearing masks and neck gaiters for their obvious benefits as fashion accessories? Nope. Could it be because, thanks to masks, I no longer brush my teeth until the fuzzy little sweater buildup begins to impair my speech? It’s not that either.
I choose to go masked as a courtesy and small comfort to you and other fellow humanoids. I am duly vaccinated, the recipient of two Moderna sticks courtesy of the VA. But how are you to know that? Also, some say, it remains possible – if unlikely - for vaccinated folks to remain carriers of COVID and unknowingly infect friend and foe alike.
For this reason primarily, I have made a conscious choice to continue masking myself in public.
I hear folks who have already had COVID or, like me, are fully vaccinated, say, “No reason for me to wear a hated mask anymore. I’m done.”
I offer the potential carrier prospect as one argument to remain behind a mask. The other is common courtesy. Simple as that. Once again because it’s important; how does Joe Blow down at the grocery store or the bank lobby know whether I am vaccinated or not? He doesn’t.
And so, in an abundance of caution, I still strap up. Do I despise the damn things for the way they fog up my glasses? You bet. Almost worse is that I can no longer keep my pen handily stored in clenched teeth while simultaneously shooting photos and taking story notes while covering slam-bang hoops and other action sports.
But I pledge to soldier on despite these annoyances. I will do this whether arbitrary local and state health directives have been permitted to expire or not. Just feels to me like the courteous, respectful, caring thing to do for you and yours. Will you extend the same consideration to me? Yeah, that’s what I figured.