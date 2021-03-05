Bewildered Boomer - To mask or not to mask … that is the question

Have you cast your mask aside now that the local order to wear them in York public places has expired?

Based on what I see out and about in these parts my best guess is, yes, you have.

I, a born contrary, still persist in this tiresome, worn-out mask wearing ritual. Evidence can be found in this selfie. Please note the maddeningly foggy specs, a photographer’s bane if ‘er there was one.

Do I love wearing masks and neck gaiters for their obvious benefits as fashion accessories? Nope. Could it be because, thanks to masks, I no longer brush my teeth until the fuzzy little sweater buildup begins to impair my speech? It’s not that either.

I choose to go masked as a courtesy and small comfort to you and other fellow humanoids. I am duly vaccinated, the recipient of two Moderna sticks courtesy of the VA. But how are you to know that? Also, some say, it remains possible – if unlikely - for vaccinated folks to remain carriers of COVID and unknowingly infect friend and foe alike.

For this reason primarily, I have made a conscious choice to continue masking myself in public.

I hear folks who have already had COVID or, like me, are fully vaccinated, say, “No reason for me to wear a hated mask anymore. I’m done.”