Always ready, always there

From the advent of our republic, through the American revolution until now, Americans have joined together to defend our borders and our freedoms, and to help each other in times of greatest need.
While most Americans now most closely associate military service with active duty troops in our Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, the nearly half-million men and women who comprise the National Guard across the fifty states and several U.S. territories stand always ready to be called up to provide national defense or meet any disaster occurring within our borders.
In Nebraska we have seen firsthand how quickly and well the National Guard can respond to domestic disasters. After the devastation from the 2019 “bomb cyclone,” President Trump quickly declared a federal disaster and sent in the National Guard. Their reassuring presence gave solace to many Nebraskans and provided hope that we would recover. Their relief efforts and quick action saved lives and helped us begin to rebuild.
In the aftermath of the storms and flooding, I was able to survey the damage, and the incredible efforts of the Guardsmen with Major General Daryl Bohac, the Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. Though the destruction was extensive, the clean-up started right away. I am impressed with his professionalism, capability, and dedication the National Guard brought to this crisis.
During the pandemic, the National Guard has shown once again their commitment to service. Their mission has included distributing food, test kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other crucial resources for fighting this virus. The CARES Act – passed earlier this year – provided key funding to supplement their efforts.
In Congress, I am working to ensure the National Guard receives support equal to the care they give our country. For this reason, I have cosponsored the TRICARE Reserve Select Improvement Act (H.R. 613). This legislation would expand Tricare Reserve Select eligibility to federal employees, including those in the National Guard, who are currently prohibited from accessing it. I also voted in favor of the National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act which was signed into law by President Trump last year and provided an important extension of provisions which help National Guard servicemembers and Reservists who experience certain financial difficulties following their service on active duty or in homeland defense deployments.
I thank those who make sacrifices on behalf of our country in the National Guard – including the 4,600 brave men and women in the Nebraska National Guard. The men and women in the National Guard uniform have made it their duty to be “Always Ready, Always There!” This motto rings as true now as it ever.
