A Paws for Pets: Walter York makes it home

Then, two of our board members were heading out of town for the day and as they got to the on ramp to the interstate, there stood Fletch.

Of course Charlie got out and called for him but Fletch was not going to come to him either. They called me and I told Sandra. Immediately she headed toward the interstate again and he was running alongside the eastbound lane. She stayed beside him, driving on the shoulder of the road so he could not come up onto the interstate.

In the meantime, I left the shelter and was on my way out. Autumn called me and told me he had run one mile on the interstate and then had gotten off and was headed south again. She was driving beside him.

I was almost there, so I took a turn and headed west. I came to a stop on the next mile -- I could see Autumn off to the south of me and I saw two cars that were coming from the north. I decided to follow Autumn and as I caught up to her, I finally saw Fletch for the first time. Talk about a beautiful dog!

Fletch came to the end of the mile, then turned and headed back west. You could tell he was getting tired but still did not want to be caught.