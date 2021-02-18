A Paws for Pets: Valerie

This isn’t the story I planned or wanted to write today.

I am forcing myself to sit down at my computer and explain the story of Valerie.

Let me start with saying Valerie was not just another stray abandoned cat. People saw her on the streets these past cold and miserable days, running under cars, too scared to let anyone approach her. Jessica Gibson couldn’t catch Valerie, but she was able to take a couple of photos and put it on York’s Lost and Found Pets. She wanted to help this small defenseless cat and to get her out of the terrible life she was living.

Valentine’s Day, two heroes managed to catch Valerie on 10th Street behind Dollar General in downtown York. Kathy Klein who lives nearby saw Valerie sitting in the middle of the street. She threw on her coat and ran outside.

At the exact same time Deb Holmes drove up and left her car in the middle of the street. Both spent 20 to 30 minutes trying to catch this little girl. Finally they managed to get her between a huge pile of snow and next to a building. As Valerie launched over the snow pile, Deb, who had grabbed a blanket that she carries in her car for their dog, managed to throw the blanket over Valerie. Kathy and Deb had never met before, but both worked side by side to save this little cat.