A Paws for Pets: Tomorrow is not promised

We are living in a world that no one could imagine one year ago today. There are so many changes to our lifestyles and what we took for granted just one year ago. The same can be said for animal rescue.
York Adopt A Pet has been closed to the public for months now. But behind the scenes, the volunteers continue to go to the shelter and care for the dogs and cats. Every day, seven days a week, month after month.
Dogs and cats are coming in daily to the shelter, both lost and found are being received and reclaimed. The adoptions continue on an appointment basis. Our website is up and running as it has been for years -- thank you Deb and Charlie. Diane Wolfe takes pictures weekly of the new cats and kittens arriving at the shelter. Margo and Marilyn continue to receive newspapers, sorting and shredding for the cat room litter boxes. Vet appointments are kept. It is like a well-oiled machine, certainly never stopping or slowing down.
Currently I am fostering cats because of circumstances in which their owners cannot care for them. I have two adult cats from York that had to be left behind as their owners were moving out of state. They had jobs, but not a home, and they were needing to stay with friends until they could move into their own house. Hopefully we can work out a transport to the west coast to get these two sweet cats, Jack and Jill, back into their family soon.
Two more cats are currently with me due to their owner being incarcerated. His mother was keeping them, but she too found herself without a home and was desperate to keep the pair together. She visits them often and will soon be moving into her own home. Spyro and Peanuts are a senior bonded pair.
Another sweet guy, Buddy, is once again with me. His owner has a mental disorder and has become a ward of the state. His state-appointed guardian said I was her last resort to keep Buddy until his owner is well enough to take him back once again. Buddy is all he has.
Let me not forget little Alex who came in with a dislocated back hip. After an x-ray and consultation from Dr. Haack at York Animal Clinic, it was decided to wait several months to see if nature could correct itself without amputation or surgery. He needed a quiet place to recuperate. I am happy to say he is doing remarkably well and can be up for adoption in the near future.
These are temporary fosters, in uncertain times. And for those who know cats well, know that they dislike change. It is very hard for a cat to change homes and routines. Unfortunately, with age comes the possibility of stress to the point that it can be deadly. I can’t promise tomorrow for any cat or kitten in need, but I can offer hope and a safe place to be until being reunited with their humans or like little Alex, to look forward to being adopted into his forever home.
The cats and kittens are all meowing, hissing and purring their thanks to all who offer a safe haven for them and to all who remember York Adopt a Pet with donations to help continue our mission to rescue, care for and adopt our cats and kittens to safe and loving forever homes.
Tomorrow is not promised, but we can promise hope.
