A Paws for Pets: Tomorrow is not promised

Two more cats are currently with me due to their owner being incarcerated. His mother was keeping them, but she too found herself without a home and was desperate to keep the pair together. She visits them often and will soon be moving into her own home. Spyro and Peanuts are a senior bonded pair.

Another sweet guy, Buddy, is once again with me. His owner has a mental disorder and has become a ward of the state. His state-appointed guardian said I was her last resort to keep Buddy until his owner is well enough to take him back once again. Buddy is all he has.

Let me not forget little Alex who came in with a dislocated back hip. After an x-ray and consultation from Dr. Haack at York Animal Clinic, it was decided to wait several months to see if nature could correct itself without amputation or surgery. He needed a quiet place to recuperate. I am happy to say he is doing remarkably well and can be up for adoption in the near future.