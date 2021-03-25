A Paws for Pets: Time, Time, Time

A note from Kim Hart: Recently things have been quite busy at the shelter. Spring always brings more stray dogs and of course puppies as well! I am fortunate to work around some great volunteers who I really consider to be my friends. They understand how crazy things can be at the shelter. I was so happy when Margo Frankforter offered to do an article for me. Thanks for everything Margo! It's definitely appreciated. Here are Margo’s thoughts …

Kim, the dog manager, was swamped and she was worried about finding time to do this column. What was keeping her busy? Glad you asked. There were dog shifts that she either had to do or make sure they were done. There were lost dogs she had to help find. There were phone calls and e-mails that she needed to respond to. Trips to the vet … trips to pick up food. Applications to go through... well ... you get the idea. If any of you have ever put in an application for a dog (or cat) at York Adopt-A-Pet you may wonder why all the questions. It's because we care. We care that each dog adopted out goes to its forever home. If we have a high energy dog that needs a fence, we have to make sure the home has a fenced yard. If we have an application from a home that has cats we have to "cat test" the dog to make sure it won't harm the cat.