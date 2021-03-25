A Paws for Pets: Time, Time, Time

A note from Kim Hart: Recently things have been quite busy at the shelter. Spring always brings more stray dogs and of course puppies as well! I am fortunate to work around some great volunteers who I really consider to be my friends. They understand how crazy things can be at the shelter. I was so happy when Margo Frankforter offered to do an article for me. Thanks for everything Margo! It's definitely appreciated. Here are Margo’s thoughts …
I am a cat person. Now it's not that I don't like dogs because I do, but given the choice, I prefer cats. So why, you ask, is a cat person writing a column about dogs? Well it started like this.
Kim, the dog manager, was swamped and she was worried about finding time to do this column. What was keeping her busy? Glad you asked. There were dog shifts that she either had to do or make sure they were done. There were lost dogs she had to help find. There were phone calls and e-mails that she needed to respond to. Trips to the vet … trips to pick up food. Applications to go through... well ... you get the idea. If any of you have ever put in an application for a dog (or cat) at York Adopt-A-Pet you may wonder why all the questions. It's because we care. We care that each dog adopted out goes to its forever home. If we have a high energy dog that needs a fence, we have to make sure the home has a fenced yard. If we have an application from a home that has cats we have to "cat test" the dog to make sure it won't harm the cat.
If an applicant already has a dog and wants another one we need to have the dogs meet to be sure neither will harm the other. A big dog may or may not be best for a home with small children. There are a lot of details that need to be looked at and worked out. This all takes time.
I am at the shelter quite a bit and heard Kim talking about a dog that had been passed around and had been in about five homes in the past year before it found itself at York Adopt-A-Pet. She knows the dog had been though a lot and really deserved a loving home. She is bound and determined that the home she finds for it will be that forever home. That takes time.
I recall some dogs she had that were from a hoarding situation. They started out very scared and they wound up being very bonded to each other, thus they needed to go to a home together. They were at the shelter for over a year. You can imagine the time it took to find that special home for those two. But the time came when the right people showed up. Now that was a happy time.
As you all know sometimes there just seems not to be enough time. To those who volunteer your time to the shelter -- we thank you. For those of you who take time to fill out an application for a dog -- we thank you. For those who adopt a dog --we thank you for making time for a furry friend. The best times are the times we spend with our family and friends that we love. And of course that family includes our pets. Now that truly is time well spent. You see, it’s all about time!