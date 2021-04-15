A paws for pets: The hunt for Cooper

A couple traveling north on Highway 81, about two weeks ago, stopped on the side of the road one mile north of Stromsburg to answer a telephone call. Unbeknownst to them, Cooper, their male neutered and declawed cat, who had been sleeping in the back seat managed to sit up to look out the window, accidently pushed the window button and the window opened.

Don and his wife didn’t realize what had happened until they resumed their travels and heard wind whistling in the open window. Cooper was missing. Even though they were pulling a trailer, they turned around and went back and forth checking the ditches and roadways.

On April 14, a large orange cat matching Cooper’s description was spotted near the York County Fairgrounds. He was posted on Lost and Found Pets and Missing and Found Pets -- both sites for missing animals in the York area. I received a call from their family to ask for my help.