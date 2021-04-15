A paws for pets: The hunt for Cooper

A couple traveling north on Highway 81, about two weeks ago, stopped on the side of the road one mile north of Stromsburg to answer a telephone call. Unbeknownst to them, Cooper, their male neutered and declawed cat, who had been sleeping in the back seat managed to sit up to look out the window, accidently pushed the window button and the window opened.
Don and his wife didn’t realize what had happened until they resumed their travels and heard wind whistling in the open window. Cooper was missing. Even though they were pulling a trailer, they turned around and went back and forth checking the ditches and roadways.
On April 14, a large orange cat matching Cooper’s description was spotted near the York County Fairgrounds. He was posted on Lost and Found Pets and Missing and Found Pets -- both sites for missing animals in the York area. I received a call from their family to ask for my help.
Don drove the almost four-hour trip, arriving at York around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday night. He spent the rest of the night driving in and around the area of the York County Fairgrounds. I met with him early Thursday morning and we checked with all of the surrounding businesses and the few homes close by. Don and I searched most of the morning with no more sightings. The women at the York County Roads Department said they saw him the day before in their area. Everyone was very helpful and said they would call me if they spotted him again.
Don is going to have to return to Iowa but I told him the citizens of York have been helpful to many people who have lost an animal in or around York and we would not give up looking for him. Please call me at 402-366-0533 if you see a large orange tabby. He has one distinguishable black whisker, and somewhat of a ring on his tail. Let’s please work together to reunite Cooper with his family. I told Don if he is found I will keep him at my house and away from electric car windows.
Thank you to Jenn Anderson for reporting the orange cat and posting the pictures on our Lost and Found Pets site. I hope that we can have a happy ending for Cooper.