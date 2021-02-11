A paws for pets: Thank you, thank you, thank you!

This week I want a give a big “Shout out” to our amazing volunteers at the shelter. Although we can never repay them for everything they do for YAAP, but we try with small gestures.
In December, Susan our Shelter Manager, had a week where there was food and drink set out for the volunteers. They also received goodie bags with gifts inside and will be receiving a free t-shirt made especially for them with all of our names on it. I will be especially appreciative of my t-shirt and will wear it proudly. You see, our volunteers are some of the most compassionate people I have ever met.
Currently we have forty-nine dog volunteers, thirty-eight cat volunteers and twenty-two additional volunteers. The thing that is most impressive to me is if you add up our volunteers’ total years of service it adds up to 430 years. Now that is awesome!
Here at YAAP we have a great Board of Directors who meet each month to assure the shelter is running smoothly. They are a working board. Some volunteer doing shifts in the shelter to take care of dogs or cats. Some work on fundraising and some work in maintenance or grounds keeping etc. All stay quite busy with the things they do for YAAP. The Board has many duties and I will never pretend to know half of the things they do for the shelter.
On to the cat side of our organization, there are two shifts a day to feed and clean the cat rooms. This may sound easy but it takes several hours every morning and another good hour or two for the night shift to feed and prepare them for bedtime. There are many litter boxes to change out each shift, as well as many food and water bowls to wash and refill each shift. Often there are meds that need to be administered to the cats as well. It is a lot of work but you can look in the cat window, see the volunteers talking to the cats as they clean and fill bowls. I just love to see people including the pets as they work!
We also have a foster cat program. We see well over one hundred kittens each year and many are tiny and need that bottle-feeding and extra TLC. In 2020 the cat foster care volunteers bottle fed around eighty-four kittens. All of this being done by only a handful of volunteers.
Therefore, as you can imagine, our foster care homes do not get much of a break until the next kitten or litter of kittens is arrives in their homes. It takes a special person to do this repeatedly each day with little sleep.
LaMoine Roth started the Cat Sanctuary in the 90s in her husband’s Bob’s shop. Most of the cats were moved to the shelter in 2010 when we got the new building. She kept a few elderly or some that had physical disabilities and continues to accept cats needing more attention due to being feral or with health issues.
LaMoine says, “Every stray cat needs a chance and some take longer than others to find their forever homes. My fostering of these cats allows them that chance.”
I am the manger on the dog side. I can tell you I am most generally so busy and depend on my volunteers for multiple things. We have three shifts a day and it takes lots of volunteers to take care of our guests!
The morning takes the longest because dogs are in their kennels overnight for quite some time. We feed all the dogs, clean all the kennels, and exercise the dogs on the first two shifts of the day. The third shift is for getting them exercised and tucked in for the night.
Once again, doesn’t sound like a lot of work but certain days are harder than others.
On the dog side, when the new dogs come in, a lot of them are scared and we have to use caution. This takes much more time; I have a few special volunteers who make great progress with these dogs quickly. They’ll sit with them and spend lot of extra time reassuring them. I also have select volunteers who are great at training dogs and help me during the day with that. As you can see, I could not do all I need to do on the dog side without my volunteers.
It takes each one of them to be sure all tasks are completed each day.
We also have grounds keeping volunteers and maintenance volunteers. We have volunteers who mow, scoop smaller amounts of snow, do landscaping and more. Each and every one as important as the other.
At YAAP we never know what our day will be like when we get to the shelter. We may get a litter of kittens or puppies. We may get a scared dog that lashes out. We may get an animal that is emaciated or covered in fleas and ticks or we may, just maybe, have a quiet day. I suppose that‘s one reason I have stayed so long in my position. No two days are ever the same and it keeps life very interesting.
Through it all, the most important thing is, with the help of our volunteers, we all know we have done the best we can do and it is a very rewarding feeling.
Despite all the names you will see on the t-shirts, we can always use more volunteers. We would love to add your name next time! It is very helpful to the animals to get extra socialization from spending time with volunteers and it helps our very limited staff complete all of their tasks for the work day.
So “Paws up,” hats off and a super-sized thanks to our wonderful volunteers! We greatly appreciate you!! We couldn’t make a difference for these animals without you!