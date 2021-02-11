A paws for pets: Thank you, thank you, thank you!

This week I want a give a big “Shout out” to our amazing volunteers at the shelter. Although we can never repay them for everything they do for YAAP, but we try with small gestures.

In December, Susan our Shelter Manager, had a week where there was food and drink set out for the volunteers. They also received goodie bags with gifts inside and will be receiving a free t-shirt made especially for them with all of our names on it. I will be especially appreciative of my t-shirt and will wear it proudly. You see, our volunteers are some of the most compassionate people I have ever met.

Currently we have forty-nine dog volunteers, thirty-eight cat volunteers and twenty-two additional volunteers. The thing that is most impressive to me is if you add up our volunteers’ total years of service it adds up to 430 years. Now that is awesome!

Here at YAAP we have a great Board of Directors who meet each month to assure the shelter is running smoothly. They are a working board. Some volunteer doing shifts in the shelter to take care of dogs or cats. Some work on fundraising and some work in maintenance or grounds keeping etc. All stay quite busy with the things they do for YAAP. The Board has many duties and I will never pretend to know half of the things they do for the shelter.