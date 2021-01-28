A Paws for Pets: Some things that bear repeating

Okay, we have just been reminded we live where winter happens. And since we’ve just come through a patch of frosty weather I wanted to share some pet precautions that bear repeating.

These tips bear repeating because our dogs and cats are not bears. They don’t put on fat for the winter, curl up in cozy, furry balls and sleep in a just-right sized cave. Our pets aren’t built for that and need us to keep them safe.

Following is a list of tips and reminders so your pet and mine can have a fun, healthy winter.

Here goes: