A Paws for Pets: Some things that bear repeating

Okay, we have just been reminded we live where winter happens. And since we’ve just come through a patch of frosty weather I wanted to share some pet precautions that bear repeating.
These tips bear repeating because our dogs and cats are not bears. They don’t put on fat for the winter, curl up in cozy, furry balls and sleep in a just-right sized cave. Our pets aren’t built for that and need us to keep them safe.
Following is a list of tips and reminders so your pet and mine can have a fun, healthy winter.
Here goes:
- Plan ahead if extreme cold or a winter storm is predicted. Shelter your pet with you or in a safe warm place of their own.
- When walking your dog(s) make sure a leash is in use. Dogs take off in the winter, just like in the summer. It’s easier for dogs to become lost in winter storms when temps and weather is life-threatening for them. Do your best to keep them corralled.
- If you are training a puppy in the winter months remember, they are more susceptible to cold than adult dogs. Remember, if it is too cold for you to stand outside, it’s probably too cold for your pup to be out very long.
- Keep your pets inside, both during the day and night. Just because they are furry doesn’t mean they won’t feel the effects of the cold and can withstand frigid temps.
- If a dog has to be outside, they should have a shelter large enough to stand up and turn around in, but small enough to keep in their body heat. Layers of straw or other bedding material can insulate the house from the cold; and make sure the door faces away from the north.
- Lots of extra calories are required for pets to stay warm. Outdoor pets will need their food intake adjusted and it’s important to keep an eye on the water dish so it doesn’t freeze up.
- Salt and de-icers used on sidewalks are dangerous to pets. After exercising or walking your pet thoroughly wipe down their abdomen, paws and legs to prevent these substances from being ingested. There are pet-friendly ice melts for sale out there, seek those out if needed.
- Frostbite is real and it happens more often than you would think. After a romp in the snow clean paws of those ice-balls as soon as you can and limit time outdoors.
- Antifreeze from cars is deadly to animals. Clean up all antifreeze spills immediately and contact your vet right away if you suspect your pet has gotten into any.